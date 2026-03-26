Chaitra Navratri 2026 day 9: Who is Maa Siddhidatri? Shubh muhurat, colour, puja vidhi, mantras and aarti – All you need to know

Chaitra Navratri 2026 comes to a sacred conclusion on March 27 with Navami, a day dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga. This day marks the final stage of devotion, where all the prayers, fasting, and discipline of the past eight days come together. It is believed that Day 9 is not just about worship but about receiving blessings, fulfilment of desires, and spiritual completion. One of the most important rituals of this day is Kanya Pujan, which holds deep religious significance.

Who is Maa Siddhidatri?

Maa Siddhidatri is known as the giver of siddhis (spiritual and material powers). She represents fulfilment, divine energy, and ultimate success.

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1. She is believed to align all chakras, bringing balance and inner peace.

2. Worshipping her helps in achieving goals and removing obstacles.

3. Devotees seek blessings for prosperity, happiness, and spiritual growth.

Navratri Day 9 is considered the most rewarding day because it symbolises completion and manifestation of all efforts made during the festival.

Navratri Day 9 2026: Shubh Muhurat and Colour

Drik Panchang, here are the important details for the day:

Date: March 27, 2026

Tithi: Navami

Goddess: Maa Siddhidatri

Colour of the Day: Purple

Best Time for Puja: Morning (after sunrise)

Wearing purple on this day is believed to attract success, power, and spiritual fulfillment.

Kanya Pujan Muhurat 2026: Timing You Should Follow

According to Drik Panchang, Kanya Pujan (Kanjak) is the most important ritual of Day 9.

Auspicious Time: Morning (around 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM)

It is best to complete the ritual before the afternoon for maximum benefits.

In this ritual, young girls are worshipped as forms of Goddess Durga, who is believed to bring blessings, prosperity, and fulfilment of wishes.

Navratri Day 9 Puja Vidhi (Step-by-Step)

According to Drik Panchang, Follow these simple steps to perform puja:

Take a bath early in the morning and clean the puja area.

Light a diya and offer flowers to Maa Siddhidatri.

Prepare bhog like halwa, poori, and chana.

Perform Kanya Pujan by inviting 9 young girls.

Wash their feet, apply a tilak, and offer food.

Give them gifts or dakshina and seek blessings.

Offer prayers with full devotion and gratitude.

Mantras to Chant on Day 9

Chanting mantras helps in gaining blessings and positive energy:

ॐ देवी सिद्धिदात्र्यै नमः॥

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु शक्ति रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

These mantras are believed to bring peace, success, and spiritual strength.

Aarti for Maa Siddhidatri

Performing aarti completes the puja and fills the environment with positivity. Devotees can sing or listen to Maa Siddhidatri aarti while offering light (diya) and prayers with devotion.

Navratri Day 9 is a powerful and meaningful day that symbolises the end of a spiritual journey and the beginning of new blessings. Worshipping Maa Siddhidatri with devotion can bring success, happiness, and fulfilment in life. As Navratri concludes, it reminds us to carry forward positivity, gratitude, and faith in our everyday lives.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)