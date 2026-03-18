Chaitra Navratri 2026: Is the first Navratri on March 19 or 20? Check exact date, ghatsthapana muhurat, rituals & significance

Chaitra Navratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals, celebrated with great devotion for nine days. During this time, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga and engage in prayers, fasting, and spiritual activities. In 2026, there is some confusion about whether Navratri starts on March 19 or March 20.

Here is the correct date, puja timings, rituals, and importance of the festival:-

When is Chaitra Navratri 2026?

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According to Drik Panchang, Chaitra Navratri in 2026 will begin on March 19 and end on March 27. These nine days are considered very powerful for spiritual growth, devotion, and self-purification.

Ghatsthapana Muhurat (Kalash Sthapana Timing)

Ghatsthapana marks the beginning of Navratri and should be done at the right time.

According to Drik Panchang, here are the important timings:-

Pratipada Tithi Begins: March 19, 2026 – 06:52 AM

Pratipada Tithi Ends: March 20, 2026 – 04:52 AM

Ghatsthapana Muhurat: March 19, 2026 – 06:52 AM to 07:43 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: March 19, 2026 – 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM

This is the most auspicious time to perform Kalash Sthapana at home.

Why is Chaitra Navratri important?

According to Drik Panchang, Chaitra Navratri is a very sacred time when people worship Goddess Durga with full devotion. It represents the power of divine feminine energy and gives devotees a chance to connect spiritually.

It also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year according to the Vikram Samvat calendar

The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil

It ends with Ram Navami, the birth of Lord Shri Ram

Simple Puja Rituals to Follow

According to Drik Panchang, here are some easy steps to perform Navratri puja at home:

1. Take a bath early in the morning before starting the puja.

2. Clean your home and puja area properly.

3. Place an idol or picture of Goddess Durga on a clean wooden platform.

4. Set up a Kalash with water and a coconut during the muhurat.

5. Light a diya with desi ghee and offer flowers, fruits, and sweets.

6. Offer shringar items like bangles, sindoor, etc.

7. Chant Durga mantras and read Durga Chalisa or Durga Saptashati.

8. Perform puja again in the evening and offer bhog daily.

9. After offering prasad, break your fast with simple sattvik food.

Popular Durga Mantras

According to Drik Panchang,

1. Om Jayanti Mangala Kaali…

2. Om Sarva Mangala Mangalye…

3. Sarva Badha Vinirmukto…

4. Sarva Swaroopay Sarveshe…

Chanting these mantras brings peace, positivity, and blessings.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 will begin on March 19, and it is a perfect time for devotion, positivity, and new beginnings. By following the right rituals and offering prayers with a pure heart, devotees can seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. This festival reminds us of the power of faith and the victory of good over evil.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)