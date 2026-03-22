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CHAITRA NAVRATRI 2026

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Morning rituals to attract positive energy during Navratri

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026: By incorporating morning rituals into your routine, you can align yourself with the divine energy of Navratri, fostering peace, prosperity, and positivity throughout the festival. Read on.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 05:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026: Navratri is a sacred festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, celebrated with devotion, fasting, and rituals. The morning hours are considered highly auspicious during this period, making them ideal for attracting positive energy. Here are some morning rituals to enhance your spiritual and mental well-being during Navratri.

1. Early Morning Bath with Holy Water

Start your day by taking a bath with water infused with a few drops of Ganga Jal or rose water. This purifies the body and mind, preparing you for worship and meditation.

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2. Wear Fresh and Auspicious Attire

Dressing in clean and bright clothes, preferably in the Navratri color of the day, enhances positivity and devotion. White, red, yellow, and green are considered auspicious.

3. Light a Diya and Offer Prayers

Lighting a diya (lamp) in front of the Goddess’s idol or picture symbolizes the removal of darkness and negativity. Offer flowers, kumkum, and incense sticks while chanting Navratri mantras.

ALSO READ | Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5 wishes: 100+ best wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share as you pray to Maa Skandamata

4. Chanting and Meditation

Reciting the Durga Saptashati or chanting simple mantras like “Om Dum Durgaye Namah” helps in invoking divine blessings. Meditation for a few minutes post-chanting brings peace and clarity.

5. Performing Navratri Aarti

Singing the Navratri Aarti in the morning fills the home with spiritual vibrations and invites divine energy. The rhythmic sounds of bells and conch further purify the surroundings.

6. Offering Bhog to the Goddess

Prepare satvik food such as fruits, milk, or homemade prasad and offer it to Goddess Durga before consuming anything. This act symbolizes gratitude and devotion.

7. Practicing Gratitude and Positive Affirmations

Begin your day with gratitude by thanking the divine for blessings. Speaking positive affirmations like “I am filled with strength and positivity” can set a constructive tone for the day.

8. Engaging in Charity

Giving food, clothes, or money to the needy, especially young girls (Kanya Puja), during Navratri enhances positive karma and attracts divine grace.

9. Observing Silence and Mindfulness

Spending a few minutes in silence or deep breathing exercises before engaging in daily activities helps maintain inner balance and reduces stress.

 

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

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Ananya Kaushal

Sub Editor - Lifestyle and Entertainment

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