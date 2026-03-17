Chaitra Navratri 2026: When is Navratri 2026 on March 18 or March 19? Know the correct date, puja timings & rituals

Chaitra Navratri is one of the most important festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga. It is celebrated with great devotion across India and also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many regions. As Navratri 2026 approaches, many people are confused about whether it will start on March 18 or March 19.

Here is a simple guide to help you understand the correct date, puja timings, rituals, and other important details:-

When will Chaitra Navratri 2026 begin?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the Drik Panchang, Chaitra Navratri 2026 will begin on March 19, 2026 (Thursday) and will continue for nine days. The festival will end on March 27, 2026, with Ram Navami.

The confusion between March 18 and March 19 happens because the Pratipada Tithi starts late on March 18. However, the auspicious time (Shubh Muhurat) for Ghatasthapana is on the morning of March 19. Since Navratri begins with this ritual, most people will celebrate the first day on March 19.

What is Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana)?

Ghatasthapana, also known as Kalash Sthapana, is the ritual that marks the beginning of Navratri. In this ritual, a sacred pot (kalash) is placed and worshipped.

The kalash is filled with water and decorated with mango leaves and a coconut. It represents the presence of Goddess Durga. Devotees also sow barley seeds near the kalash, which symbolise growth, prosperity, and positivity during the nine days.

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Ghatsthapana Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang,

Pratipada Tithi Begins - March 19, 2026 - 06:52 AM

Pratipada Tithi Ends - March 20, 2026 - 04:52 AM

Meena Lagna Begins - March 19, 2026 - 06:26 AM

Meena Lagna Ends - March 19, 2026 - 07:43 AM

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - March 19, 2026 - 06:52 AM to 07:43 AM

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - March 19, 2026 - 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM

Ghatasthapana Muhurta is going to occur during Dvi-Svabhava meena lagna.

Navratri 2026: Nine Days and Navdurga Forms

Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga:

Day 1 (March 19): Shailaputri

Day 2 (March 20): Brahmacharini

Day 3 (March 21): Chandraghanta

Day 4 (March 22): Kushmanda

Day 5 (March 23): Skandamata

Day 6 (March 24): Katyayani

Day 7 (March 25): Kalaratri

Day 8 (March 26): Mahagauri

Day 9 (March 27): Siddhidatri

Devotees worship these forms with prayers and offerings every day.

Navratri 2026 Colours for Each Day

Wearing specific colours during Navratri is a popular tradition believed to bring positivity:-

Day 1: Yellow

Day 2: Green

Day 3: Grey

Day 4: Orange

Day 5: White

Day 6: Red

Day 7: Royal Blue

Day 8: Pink

Day 9: Purple

Puja Rituals and Traditions During Navratri

According to Drik Panchang, during Navratri, devotees follow various rituals like fasting, praying, and chanting mantras. Many people observe a nine-day fast and eat special food like fruits, milk, and vrat-friendly dishes.

Temples organise aarti and Durga prayers every day. On the eighth or ninth day, many families perform Kanya Puja, where young girls are worshipped as a form of the goddess.

Why is Navratri Important?

Navratri symbolises the victory of good over evil. It celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. These nine days are considered very powerful for spiritual growth, devotion, and inner peace.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 will begin on March 19, bringing nine days of devotion, positivity, and celebration. It is a special time to connect with spirituality, follow rituals, and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. Celebrate the festival with faith and positivity, and make the most of this auspicious period.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)