CHANDRA GRAHAN 2025

Chandra Grahan 2025: When Does Sutak Begin In Your City? Check City- Wise List

The final lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) of 2025 will occur on the night of September 7–8. This event also marks the beginning of the Sutak period, which holds significant importance in Hindu tradition.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 06:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Chandra Grahan 2025: When Does Sutak Begin In Your City? Check City- Wise ListImage credit: Freepik

Sutak is considered an inauspicious period that starts several hours before the eclipse and ends only after it concludes. During this time, people traditionally refrain from activities such as cooking, eating, bathing, and performing religious rituals.

In Delhi and Noida, the Sutak period for today’s Chandra Grahan will begin at 12:19 PM on September 7 and will end at 1:26 AM after midnight.

Timings may differ slightly across cities, with places like Kolkata, Patna, and Varanasi experiencing the earliest onset of Sutak.

Chandra Grahan 2025: Sutak timings in major cities of India

  1. New Delhi – 12:19 pm to 1:26 am
  2. Mumbai – 12:36 pm to 1:26 am
  3. Kolkata – 11:34 am to 1:26 am
  4. Noida – 12:19 pm to 1:26 am
  5. Bengaluru – 12:17 pm to 1:26 am
  6. Lucknow – 12:04 pm to 1:26 am
  7. Patna – 11:47 am to 1:26 am
  8. Ahmedabad – 12:37 pm to 1:26 am
  9. Jaipur – 12:25 pm to 1:26 am
  10. Pune – 12:32 pm to 1:26 am
  11. Kanpur – 12:06 pm to 1:26 am
  12. Nagpur – 12:11 pm to 1:26 am
  13. Chennai – 12:07 pm to 1:26 am
  14. Hyderabad – 12:14 pm to 1:26 am
  15. Ghaziabad – 12:18 pm to 1:26 am
  16. Ludhiana – 12:24 pm to 1:26 am
  17. Chandigarh – 12:21 pm to 1:26 am
  18. Jammu & Kashmir – 12:28 pm to 1:26 am
  19. Varanasi – 11:56 am to 1:26 am
  20. Gurugram – 12:20 pm to 1:26 am
  21. Gorakhpur – 11:54 am to 1:26 am
  22. Dehradun – 12:16 pm to 1:26 am
  23. Kota – 12:24 pm to 1:26 am
  24. Bareilly – 12:10 pm to 1:26 am

What does Sutak mean?

Sutak is regarded as a spiritually sensitive period observed before eclipses in Hinduism. It is widely believed that during this time, negative cosmic energies are active, making it unsuitable for any auspicious activities. Instead, devotees spend this period in spiritual practices such as prayer, chanting mantras, or reading holy scriptures until the eclipse ends.

