Chandra Grahan 2025: When Does Sutak Begin In Your City? Check City- Wise List

Sutak is considered an inauspicious period that starts several hours before the eclipse and ends only after it concludes. During this time, people traditionally refrain from activities such as cooking, eating, bathing, and performing religious rituals.

In Delhi and Noida, the Sutak period for today’s Chandra Grahan will begin at 12:19 PM on September 7 and will end at 1:26 AM after midnight.

Timings may differ slightly across cities, with places like Kolkata, Patna, and Varanasi experiencing the earliest onset of Sutak.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Chandra Grahan 2025: Sutak timings in major cities of India

New Delhi – 12:19 pm to 1:26 am Mumbai – 12:36 pm to 1:26 am Kolkata – 11:34 am to 1:26 am Noida – 12:19 pm to 1:26 am Bengaluru – 12:17 pm to 1:26 am Lucknow – 12:04 pm to 1:26 am Patna – 11:47 am to 1:26 am Ahmedabad – 12:37 pm to 1:26 am Jaipur – 12:25 pm to 1:26 am Pune – 12:32 pm to 1:26 am Kanpur – 12:06 pm to 1:26 am Nagpur – 12:11 pm to 1:26 am Chennai – 12:07 pm to 1:26 am Hyderabad – 12:14 pm to 1:26 am Ghaziabad – 12:18 pm to 1:26 am Ludhiana – 12:24 pm to 1:26 am Chandigarh – 12:21 pm to 1:26 am Jammu & Kashmir – 12:28 pm to 1:26 am Varanasi – 11:56 am to 1:26 am Gurugram – 12:20 pm to 1:26 am Gorakhpur – 11:54 am to 1:26 am Dehradun – 12:16 pm to 1:26 am Kota – 12:24 pm to 1:26 am Bareilly – 12:10 pm to 1:26 am

What does Sutak mean?

Sutak is regarded as a spiritually sensitive period observed before eclipses in Hinduism. It is widely believed that during this time, negative cosmic energies are active, making it unsuitable for any auspicious activities. Instead, devotees spend this period in spiritual practices such as prayer, chanting mantras, or reading holy scriptures until the eclipse ends.