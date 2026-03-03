Chandra Grahan 2026: Check when the Lunar Eclipse will be visible in your city and how to watch it

The first major celestial event of 2026 is set to take place on March 3, 2026. Sky watchers and astronomy lovers are eagerly waiting for this special moment. The last major event was a Solar Eclipse, but it was not visible in India. This time, however, people in different parts of India will get a chance to witness the Lunar Eclipse and capture it through their cameras and telescopes.

Here is everything you need to know about this Chandra Grahan:-

Chandra Grahan 2026: Date and Time

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Lunar Eclipse will begin at 3:20 PM on March 3, 2026, and will end at 6:47 PM.

Key Timings:

Eclipse Begins: 3:20 PM

Moon Visible in India: 6:26 PM

Maximum Eclipse Visibility: 6:33 PM to 6:40 PM

Eclipse Ends: 6:47 PM

Will the Lunar Eclipse be visible in India?

India will not see the early phase of the eclipse because it will already be in progress when the Moon rises. This is known as a “moonrise eclipse.”

Only the final stage of the eclipse will be visible in most Indian cities. In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the eclipse will be visible between 6:20 PM and 6:30 PM IST.

However, northeastern states such as Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and West Bengal may get a slightly better view since the Moon rises earlier there.

City-Wise Timings in India (Penumbral Phase)

Andhra Pradesh: 5:18 PM – 7:53 PM

Assam: 5:04 PM – 7:53 PM

Bihar: 5:37 PM – 7:53 PM

Chandigarh: 6:22 PM – 7:53 PM

Delhi: 6:21 PM – 7:53 PM

Karnataka: 6:24 PM – 7:53 PM

Visibility in Other Countries

The total lunar eclipse will also be visible in many other countries, including:

Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, New Zealand, Australia, Antarctica, North America, South America, Russia, and most parts of Asia.

International Timings:

Los Angeles: 3:04 AM

Denver: 4:04 AM

Chicago: 5:04 AM

New York: 6:04 AM

Washington: 6:04 AM

Moon in Leo: Astrological Impact

This Lunar Eclipse will take place in the Leo zodiac sign under Purva Phalguni Nakshatra, which is ruled by Venus.

This period may bring changes in both professional and personal life. People who have been single for a long time may meet someone special. However, they are advised to let go of past emotional burdens and start a fresh chapter in life.

It is also suggested to focus on cleansing your mind, body, and soul after the eclipse.

What is a Blood Moon?

This eclipse is also known as a Blood Moon because the Moon may appear reddish during the event. This happens when the Earth blocks direct sunlight and only filtered light from the Earth's atmosphere reaches the Moon.

The red colour is simply a natural effect of light scattering. It is completely safe to watch and does not require special eye protection, unlike a Solar Eclipse.

How to Watch the Lunar Eclipse

Choose a clear location where you can see the eastern sky.

Use binoculars or a small telescope for a better view.

Stay away from city lights and polluted areas for the best experience.

You can also watch live streams provided by space and scientific organisations.

Can you play Holi on March 3, 2026?

No, it is generally advised not to play Holi during the Lunar Eclipse. As per traditional beliefs, festivals and celebrations are avoided during Chandra Grahan, and people are advised not to use colours during this period.

The Lunar Eclipse on March 3, 2026, will be one of the most exciting celestial events of the year. While only the final phase will be visible in India, sky watchers still have a chance to witness this rare moment. Whether you observe it for scientific interest or astrological reasons, make sure to check the timings in your city and choose a clear location to enjoy the view safely.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)