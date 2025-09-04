The second and last lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) of the year will take place on September 7, 2025, and will be visible throughout India. In Hindu tradition, lunar eclipses are considered highly significant, particularly when they coincide with sacred observances such as Pitru Paksha.

What is a Lunar Eclipse and Its Significance

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Moon to fall under Earth’s shadow. Since the Moon can be viewed from an entire hemisphere, the eclipse will be visible across India wherever the Moon is above the horizon at that time.

Where It Will Be Visible

North India: Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow

West India: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune

South India: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi

East India: Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati

Central India: Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur

Timing Details

Date: September 7, 2025

Start: 9:58 PM IST

Maximum Eclipse: ~11:42 PM IST

End: 1:26 AM IST (September 8, 2025)

Total Duration: ~3 hours and 28 minutes

The eclipse can be safely observed with the naked eye, as the Moon gradually dims while passing into Earth’s shadow.

Sutak Kaal

As per Drik Panchang, the Sutak period will commence nine hours before the eclipse, beginning at 12:57 PM IST on September 7.

During this phase, traditions advise refraining from cooking, starting new tasks, performing religious ceremonies, or engaging in auspicious activities. Instead, people are encouraged to observe fasting and practice mindfulness in respect of the cosmic energy shift.

This eclipse also falls during Pitru Paksha, a sacred time dedicated to paying homage to ancestors. Many families observe Shradh rituals during this period to seek blessings and peace for their departed loved ones.

Dos And Don'ts During Sutak Kaal

Dos During Sutak Kaal

Observe Fasting – Many people avoid consuming food during this period as a mark of discipline and purity.

Chant Mantras / Pray – Reciting holy mantras, reading scriptures, or meditating is considered highly beneficial.

Practice Mindfulness – Engage in spiritual reflection and positive thoughts.

Cover Stored Food & Water – Tulsi leaves or darbha grass are often placed in food and water to preserve purity.

Cleanliness – Take a bath before and after the eclipse to maintain spiritual and physical hygiene.

Don’ts During Sutak Kaal

Avoid Cooking & Eating – Fresh food should not be prepared or consumed during the Sutak period.

No Religious Rituals – Performing pujas, weddings, or any auspicious activities is prohibited.

Avoid Starting New Tasks – Beginning ventures, deals, or important decisions during this time is discouraged.

Pregnant Women Precautions – Traditionally advised not to step outside or use sharp objects, as a measure of safety.

Avoid Physical Intimacy & Leisure Activities – Considered spiritually unfavorable during this period.

