Chhath Puja 2025: Avoid These Common Mistakes – Important Do’s And Don’ts During The Festival

Chhath Puja, one of India’s most revered festivals, is dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Observed primarily in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, this four-day festival is marked by rigorous rituals, fasting, and prayers offered to the rising and setting sun. As Chhath Puja 2025 approaches, devotees are gearing up to celebrate with devotion and discipline. However, due to the strict nature of the rituals, even minor mistakes can impact the spiritual benefits of the festival. Here’s a guide to help you avoid common pitfalls and perform the rituals correctly.

Common Mistakes to Avoid During Chhath Puja

Skipping Proper Purification

Many devotees underestimate the importance of physical and mental purification before starting the rituals. Bathing early in the morning, wearing clean clothes, and maintaining a pure mindset are essential steps that cannot be overlooked.

Improper Preparation of the Chhath Puja Thali

The offerings, including fruits, sweets, and the traditional Thekua, must be prepared with utmost care. Avoid using items that are not fresh or are processed. Every ingredient should symbolize purity and devotion.

Breaking the Fast Improperly

Chhath Puja involves strict fasting, which may include abstaining from water for a specific duration. Breaking the fast incorrectly, such as consuming food or water before performing rituals, is considered inauspicious.

Neglecting the Evening Arghya

Many devotees focus on the morning ritual and overlook the importance of offering the evening Arghya to the setting sun. Both sunrise and sunset offerings are crucial for completing the ritual properly.

Disregarding Environmental Cleanliness

Performing rituals near rivers, ponds, or other water bodies requires maintaining cleanliness. Throwing waste or using non-biodegradable items can pollute the water and negate the spiritual sanctity of the festival.

Important Do’s During Chhath Puja

Do Wake Up Early: Sunrise rituals are a key part of Chhath Puja. Arriving at the riverbank or pond early ensures you don’t miss any step.

Sunrise rituals are a key part of Chhath Puja. Arriving at the riverbank or pond early ensures you don’t miss any step. Do Offer Prayers with Devotion: Sincerity and focus are more important than the grandeur of offerings.

Sincerity and focus are more important than the grandeur of offerings. Do Maintain Cleanliness: Keep your surroundings clean, and ensure all utensils, thalis, and puja items are washed and purified.

Keep your surroundings clean, and ensure all utensils, thalis, and puja items are washed and purified. Do Follow Traditional Recipes: Thekua, fruits, and other prasad should be prepared using traditional recipes and methods.

Thekua, fruits, and other prasad should be prepared using traditional recipes and methods. Do Take Support If Fasting Is Difficult: Pregnant women, the elderly, or those with medical conditions should consult a doctor before fasting.

Important Don’ts During Chhath Puja

Don’t Use Artificial Items: Avoid synthetic flowers, non-traditional colors, or packaged food items in your offerings.

Avoid synthetic flowers, non-traditional colors, or packaged food items in your offerings. Don’t Skip Rituals : Each step, from Nahay-Khay to Parana, holds spiritual significance. Skipping even one can diminish the benefits.

: Each step, from Nahay-Khay to Parana, holds spiritual significance. Skipping even one can diminish the benefits. Don’t Engage in Conflicts: The festival promotes peace and devotion. Arguments or negative energy can disrupt the spiritual atmosphere.

The festival promotes peace and devotion. Arguments or negative energy can disrupt the spiritual atmosphere. Don’t Pollute Water Bodies : Dispose of waste responsibly and avoid using plastics near rivers or ponds.

: Dispose of waste responsibly and avoid using plastics near rivers or ponds. Don’t Neglect Health: While fasting is essential, listen to your body. Dehydration or exhaustion can be harmful.

Celebrate Chhath Puja 2025 with sincerity, care, and devotion, and make this festival an enriching spiritual experience.