Chhath Puja 2025: Date, Significance, Timings And 4-Day Festive Guide

Chhath Puja, one of the most sacred and eco-conscious Hindu festivals, is a vibrant celebration dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. Observed mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, this festival embodies gratitude, purity, and devotion.

1. Date & Key Timings

In 2025, Chhath Puja is observed over four days, from Saturday, 25 October to Tuesday, 28 October.

The principal tithi (Shashthi Tithi) begins at 06:04 AM on 27 October and ends at 07:59 AM on 28 October.

Typical sunrise and sunset times (approximate for many parts of North India)

Sunrise ~ 6:28 AM on Day 1 (25 Oct)

Sunset ~ 5:40 PM on 27 October

2. Significance & Meaning

Chhath Puja is dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya (a goddess associated with protection, health and children).

It symbolises gratitude to the Sun — the ultimate source of life, energy and renewal.

The rituals are rooted in purity, self-discipline and family welfare: devotees often fast, observe rigorous penance and perform collective prayers for well-being, progeny, and prosperity.

Geographically, while it is especially widespread in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and parts of Nepal, its cultural resonance has spread to many other parts of India.

3. 4-Day Festive Guide: What Happens Each Day

Here’s a practical guide for each of the four days: what to do, what to prepare, and what to feel.

Day 1: Nahay Khay (25 October)

Early morning, devotees take a holy bath in a river, pond or clean water body, purifying both body and mind.

After the bath, a simple vegetarian meal is prepared and consumed. Traditional items include rice, bottle gourd (lauki), chana dal, etc., cooked in clean utensils, usually without onion-garlic.

Homes and ghats (river banks) often see cleaning, decoration, purchase of fruits, sugar-cane, earthen lamps (diyas), and preparation for the next days.

Day 2: Kharna (26 October)

Devotees observe a day-long fast, often including water or sometimes a more rigorous water-free fast depending on local custom.

At sunset, a special offering (prasad) is made — typically jaggery (gur) rice pudding (kheer), pooris and seasonal fruits. After the offering to Chhathi Maiya and Sun, devotees eat the prasad to break part of the fast (though main fast may continue).

The mood is one of inward focus, preparation for the main rituals the next day.

Day 3: Sandhya Arghya (27 October – evening)

This is the most visually iconic day: in the evening, near sundown, devotees assemble at riverbanks or water bodies. Many stand in shallow water, holding baskets (“soop”) of offerings: fruits, sugar-cane, thekua (a sweet wheat/dates/fat cookie), incense, etc.

They offer the “Arghya” (water offering) to the setting Sun (Surya Dev). The atmosphere is filled with devotional songs, lanterns, lamps, community chanting.

The fast intensifies; the focus is on devotion, gratitude, and connection with nature (sun, water, earth).

Day 4: Usha Arghya & Parana (28 October – early morning)

Before sunrise, devotees once again gather at the water’s edge to offer the morning Arghya to the rising Sun (Usha Arghya).

After this, the long fast is concluded (Parana) with prasad, fruits, water. The communal celebration concludes with sharing and gratitude.

The festival ends on a flourish of devotion, community bonding and renewal of hope for the coming year.

4. Practical Tips & Things to Note

Location matters: Many devote themselves by rivers, ponds or specially arranged ghats because of the importance of water + sun in the rituals. If you are participating away from a major river, find a clean, safe water body or even a decorated pool/bank can serve in urban settings.

Dress & decorum: Traditionally modest, clean attire; women often wear bright sarees or salwar-kameez, men may wear dhoti/kurta. The emphasis is on purity and devotion.

Offerings & prasad: Typical offerings include sugar-cane stalks, fruits (especially locally seasonal ones), thekua biscuits, earthen lamps, bamboo baskets (soop). Foods are typically sattvic (without onion/garlic) and cooked freshly.

Fast discipline: The fast is rigorous — especially on Day 3 and Day 4. Be prepared if you plan to observe fully. Those with health issues should take guidance.

Environmental mindfulness: Because the rituals use water bodies and the sun, many appeals emphasise using eco-friendly materials: no plastic plates, no non-biodegradable offerings, no chemical-coloured lamps. Participation in cleaning ghats and preserving the environment is part of the spirit.

Travel & logistics: As many people travel home for the festival (especially in Bihar, UP), book travel and accommodation early. Expect crowds, especially near ghats and river banks.

Community & inclusion: Even if you are not observing full fasts, you can participate by visiting a local Chhath meeting, joining devotional songs, offering prasad, or assisting in ghats preparation.

5. Why This Festival Matters Today

In modern times, among many fast-moving festivals, Chhath Puja stands out for its simplicity, nature-orientation, and community bonding. It reminds us of: