Chhath Puja 2025 Day 2: Kharna Date, Timings, Significance And Must-Follow Rituals

Chhath Puja is a vibrant and highly revered Hindu festival celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. Dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, the festival is marked by devotion, strict rituals, and a focus on purity and cleanliness. Spanning four days—from Nahay Khay to Usha Arghya—each day holds special significance. Here’s a complete guide to the second day, known as Lohanda and Kharna.

Chhath Puja 2025 Day 2 Date and Timings

According to Drik Panchang, the second day of Chhath Puja, Lohanda and Kharna, will be observed on October 26, 2025. Devotees maintain fasts and perform rituals throughout the day. The auspicious timings are sunrise at 6:12 AM and sunset at 5:55 PM.

Chhath Puja 2025 Day 2 Rituals

On Kharna, devotees observe a strict fast from dawn to dusk, consuming only water and jaggery water. The fast is broken in the evening with a sweet prasad made from jaggery, wheat flour, and water, traditionally prepared in earthen pots.

Prayers are offered to the Sun God, Surya, and his consort, Usha, seeking blessings for health, prosperity, and happiness. The prasad is shared with family and friends, while the remainder is preserved for the next day’s offerings. Kharna highlights self-discipline, devotion, and spiritual preparation for the main Chhath Puja rituals.

Chhath Puja 2025 Day 2 Significance

Kharna is an important purification ritual of Chhath Puja. Devotees observe a strict Nirjala Vrata, consuming only water and jaggery water from dawn to dusk, to cleanse the mind and body. The fast is broken with kharra—a sweet prasad made from jaggery, wheat flour, and water—symbolizing gratitude and self-reflection.

This day emphasizes self-discipline, spiritual growth, and devotion, helping devotees cultivate focus and inner strength. Kharna serves as preparation for the main Chhath Puja worship, where prayers are offered to the Sun God, Surya, and Usha for blessings of health, prosperity, and happiness.