CHHATH PUJA 2025

Chhath Puja 2025: From Nahay Khay To Usha Arghya – Complete Puja Samagri List And Essential Items For The Holy Festival

Chhath Puja 2025 is a four-day festival devoted to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya, observed with great devotion and purity. From Nahay Khay to Usha Arghya, each day has its own rituals and sacred offerings. Prepare in advance and celebrate this holy festival with full devotion, discipline, and gratitude.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2025, 10:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Chhath Puja 2025 is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya.
  • Celebrated mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal.
  • To perform this puja properly, devotees prepare all the essential items or Chhath Puja Samagri in advance.
Chhath Puja 2025: From Nahay Khay To Usha Arghya – Complete Puja Samagri List And Essential Items For The Holy FestivalPic Credit: Freepik

Chhath Puja 2025 is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. Celebrated mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, this four-day festival is marked by devotion, fasting, and offering “Arghya” to the setting and rising sun. To perform this puja properly, devotees prepare all the essential items or Chhath Puja Samagri in advance.

If you’re planning to observe Chhath this year, here’s a complete Chhath Puja 2025 Samagri List with details of the items you’ll need for each ritual.

Chhath Puja 2025 Dates

Nahay Khay: October 27, 2025 (Monday)

Kharna: October 28, 2025 (Tuesday)

Sandhya Arghya (Evening Puja): October 29, 2025 (Wednesday)

Usha Arghya (Morning Puja): October 30, 2025 (Thursday)

Complete Chhath Puja Samagri List 2025

1. For Nahay Khay (Day 1)

New clay pot (mitti ka handi)

Ganga jal or clean water for bathing

Lauki (bottle gourd) and Arwa chawal (raw rice)

Chana dal

Rock salt (sendha namak)

Ghee (for cooking)

2. For Kharna (Day 2)

Wheat flour (for chapati or puri)

Gur (jaggery)

Rice (for kheer)

Milk

Ghee

Banana leaves (to serve prasad)

New earthen chulha and utensils

Mango wood for fire

3. For Sandhya Arghya (Day 3)

Bamboo soop (basket) – 2 or more

Daura or tokri (bamboo basket)

Thekua (special prasad made of wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee)

Coconut (with husk)

Banana, apple, sugarcane, and seasonal fruits

Water chestnut (singhara), lemon, and betel leaves

Flowers and incense sticks

Diya (earthen lamp)

Vermilion (sindoor), red cloth, and bindi

Gangajal (holy water)

Small earthen pots for offerings

4. For Usha Arghya (Day 4 – Morning Puja)

Soop filled with prasad items (same as Sandhya Arghya)

Milk and Gangajal for Surya Arghya

Arghya vessel (lotta or kalash)

New clothes for devotees

Fresh flowers and tulsi leaves

Optional Items for Decoration and Setup

Kalash and coconut for temple or ghat setup

Rangoli colours for decoration

Diya and candles for lighting the area

Banana or sugarcane leaves for canopy (chhath ghats)

Small mat or chowki for sitting

Importance of Each Item

Each item in the Chhath Puja Samagri holds deep symbolic meaning — fruits represent purity and abundance, thekua symbolizes devotion, and water offerings express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life on Earth. Performing the rituals with full devotion and clean heart brings peace, prosperity, and happiness.

As Chhath Puja 2025 approaches, start preparing your samagri list in advance to ensure a smooth and pious celebration. This festival is not just about rituals but also about faith, discipline, and a deep connection between humans and nature.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

