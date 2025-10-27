Chhath Puja 2025 Geet, Celeb Wishes, Nahaye Khaye To Usha Arghya Sunrise-Sunset Time Schedule: Pawan Singh, Aamrapali Dubey To Nirahua, Khesari Lal Yadav Share Devotional Messages For Fans

Chhath Puja 2025 Geet, Wishes: The widely celebrated auspicious festival Chhath is dedicated to Sun God (Surya Dev). This year is began from October 25 and will be marked till October 28 (Saturday-Tuesday). The festival holds greater significance in Northern India belt - largely in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Nepal and Jharkhand besides diaspora population settled across the globe. Devotees in large numbers offer prayers to the Sun god in morning and evening.

On Chhath, several Bhojpuri stars not only extend festive wishes to their fans but also release their new devotional Chhath Geets/songs. From Pawan Singh to Khesari Lal Yadav - this year also have shared posts on their social media, informing fans about their latest Chhath geets.

However, needless to say that no Chhath is complete without listening to the legendary late singer Sharda Sinha's 'Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya' or 'Supawo Naa Mile Maai' among many others. Bihar Kokila received the Padma Vibhushan posthumously for her contribution to music in 2025.

Chhath Puja 2025 Geet, Celeb Wishes:

Therefore, from late Sharda Singh to the current album by Pawan Singh, here's what you can choose to play to get immerse in devotional fervour.

Chhath Puja 2025 Day-Wise Schedule

On Chhath puja, devotees offer prayers to Sun god (Surya Dev) and his sister - the 6th form of Prakriti, also know as Chhathi Maiya. Surya Dev has 2 consorts Usha (Sanjana) and Pratusha (Chhaya). Chhath Puja is a four-day long festival which starts with Kartik Shukla Chaturthi and ends on Kartik Shukla Saptami.

Day 1 is called Nahaye Khaye

(Sunrise at 06:28 AM

Sunset at 05:42 PM)

Day 2 is called Rasiaav-Roti/Kharna or Lohanda

(Sunrise at 06:29 AM

Sunset at 05:41 PM)

Day 3 is known as Sandhya Arghya

(Sunrise at 06:30 AM

Sunset at 05:40 PM)

Day 4 is named as Usha Arghya respectively

(Sunrise at 06:30 AM

Sunset at 05:39 PM)

Note: The sunrise-sunset timings are of New Delhi region according to drikpancnhang.)

On the last day of Chhath Puja - Day 4 - Usha Arghya, devotees offer their final prayers. The ceremony concludes the Chhath Puja festivity where people break their fast and pay their obeisance. Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic Festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God).

The sunrise and sunset timings hold great significance during this four-day-long festival.