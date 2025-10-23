Chhath Puja 2025: Is It On October 26 Or 27? Check Exact Date, Muhurat, And Significance Of The Four-Day Festival

Chhath Puja is one of the most revered Hindu festivals, celebrated with devotion across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. Dedicated to Surya, the Sun God, and Chhathi Maiya, the festival emphasises gratitude, purity, and discipline. With Diwali and Bhai Dooj celebrations concluding, many devotees wonder about the exact dates, muhurat, and rituals for Chhath Puja 2025.

Here’s a detailed guide to help you plan and observe this sacred four-day festival:-

Chhath Puja 2025 Dates and Timings

Chhath Puja 2025 will be observed from October 25 to October 28, with the main day of worship falling on Monday, October 27. Key details include:

Shashthi Tithi Begins: 30:04+ on October 26, 2025

Shashthi Tithi Ends: 07:59 on October 28, 2025

Sunrise on Main Day: 06:27

Sunset on Main Day: 17:37

Day 1: Nahay Khay – October 25, 2025 (Saturday)

Tithi: Chaturthi

Sunrise: 06:26 | Sunset: 17:38

Rituals: Devotees take a ritual bath in rivers or ponds, clean their homes, and prepare simple, sattvik food. This day marks the start of the festival and is all about purity and spiritual preparation.

Day 2: Lohanda and Kharna – October 26, 2025 (Sunday)

Tithi: Panchami

Sunrise: 06:27 | Sunset: 17:37

Rituals: Devotees observe a day-long fast, culminating in Kharna, where sweets like kheer and thekua are prepared and offered to Chhathi Maiya. This day symbolizes discipline, patience, and devotion.

Day 3: Sandhya Arghya (Main Chhath Puja Day) – October 27, 2025 (Monday)

Tithi: Shashthi

Sunrise: 06:27 | Sunset: 17:37

Rituals: The most important day, devotees offer evening prayers to the setting Sun near rivers, lakes, or ponds. Women in traditional attire stand waist-deep in water, singing hymns, and presenting offerings of fruits, sweets, and thekua. This day is known for its spiritual fervor and devotion to Surya and Chhathi Maiya.

Day 4: Usha Arghya and Parana – October 28, 2025 (Tuesday)

Tithi: Shashthi

Sunrise: 06:28 | Sunset: 17:36

Rituals: Devotees offer morning prayers to the rising Sun and conclude their fast with Parana, marking the end of the festival. The day emphasizes gratitude, renewal, and blessings for family well-being.

Significance of Chhath Puja

Sun Worship: The Sun is considered the source of energy, life, and prosperity.

Chhathi Maiya: Prayers are offered for health, wealth, and protection of the family.

Purity and Discipline: Observing fasting, bathing rituals, and maintaining cleanliness are central to the festival.

Community Bonding: Devotees gather at water bodies, strengthening social and cultural bonds while celebrating spirituality.

Chhath Puja 2025 spans four days from October 25 to 28, with the main Sandhya Arghya day falling on Monday, October 27. Following the correct muhurat, rituals, and fasting practices ensures blessings for health, prosperity, and harmony in the family. Celebrate this sacred festival with devotion, mindfulness, and gratitude to make the most of its spiritual significance.

