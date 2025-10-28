Chhath Puja 2025 Sandhya Arghya: Check Today’s Sunset Time In Patna, Delhi, Kolkata, And Other Major Indian Cities

As the sun sets this Chhath Puja evening, devotees across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Eastern India prepare for Sandhya Arghya — the sacred evening ritual of offering prayers to the setting Sun.

Here are the exact sunset timings for October 27, 2025, in Patna, Delhi, Kolkata, Ranchi, Kanpur, and other major cities.

When the golden rays of the sun touch the calm waters of rivers and ponds, lakhs of devotees stand immersed in devotion — eyes closed, hands joined, and hearts filled with gratitude. This divine moment, known as Sandhya Arghya, marks the offering of prayers to Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya for good health, strength, and prosperity.

The Sandhya Arghya of Chhath Puja 2025 will be observed on October 27 (Monday), the third day of the four-day festival. The auspicious time for Sandhya Arghya is during sunset, considered a spiritually charged period symbolizing the balance between endings and new beginnings. Offering arghya to the setting sun signifies respect for life’s cycles and gratitude for all that sustains it.

Sunset Time Today in Patna, Purnia, and Begusarai

According to drik panchang, Patna, the banks of the Ganga light up with thousands of diyas as devotees wait for the sacred moment. On October 27, 2025, the sunset time in Patna is expected at 5:12 PM, in Purnia at 5:08 PM, and in Begusarai around 5:07 PM.

Sunset Time in Delhi for Sandhya Arghya

According to drik panchang, Even in the heart of Delhi, where artificial ponds and community ghats replace riverbanks, the spirit of Chhath Puja remains alive. The sunset time in Delhi for October 27, 2025, will be approximately 5:40 PM.

Sunset Timing in Ranchi and Dhanbad

According to drik panchang, In Ranchi, surrounded by serene hills, and in Dhanbad, the land of devotion and coal, Chhath Puja is celebrated with immense enthusiasm. The sunset in Ranchi will occur around 5:17 PM, while in Dhanbad, it is expected near 5:15 PM.

Sunset Time in Kolkata for Chhath Puja

according to drik panchang, In Kolkata, where faith meets diversity, the ghats of the Hooghly River come alive with devotion and light. The sunset time in Kolkata on October 27, 2025, will be around 5:00 PM.

Sunset Timing in Gorakhpur and Kanpur

According to drik panchang, Moving towards Uttar Pradesh, the celebration continues in Gorakhpur and Kanpur, where communities gather in joy and reverence. The sunset in Gorakhpur will be at 5:21 PM, while Kanpur will witness it around 5:29 PM.

As the lamps glow and prayers rise with folded hands, the evening arghya of Chhath Puja unites millions in a moment of peace, devotion, and gratitude — a timeless connection between humanity and the setting sun.

As devotees prepare for the sacred Sandhya Arghya during Chhath Puja 2025, the setting sun symbolises gratitude, purity, and the eternal bond between humans and nature. Whether you are in Patna, Delhi, Kolkata, or any other part of India, offering arghya at the right sunset time is believed to invite prosperity, good health, and happiness. As the diyas glow and hymns fill the evening air, may this Chhath Puja bring light, peace, and divine blessings to you and your loved ones.

