Chhath Puja 2025: Spiritual Significance Of Offering Surya Arghya

Chhath Puja, one of the most revered festivals in India, is celebrated with immense devotion primarily in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal. Dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya (the goddess of power and fertility), this festival holds profound spiritual and cultural significance. In 2025, Chhath Puja is expected to be observed with traditional rituals that have been passed down through generations, centered around the offering of Surya Arghya.

Understanding Surya Arghya

“Arghya” refers to a ceremonial offering made to a deity, usually involving water, milk, flowers, and other sacred items. During Chhath Puja, devotees stand in rivers, ponds, or any clean water body to offer Surya Arghya to the rising and setting sun. This act is not just a ritual; it symbolizes gratitude, purification, and the recognition of the Sun as the ultimate source of life.

Spiritual Significance

Gratitude to the Sun God: The Sun is the source of all energy on Earth. Offering Surya Arghya expresses gratitude for sustaining life, health, and prosperity.

Purification of Body and Soul: Observing fasts and offering Arghya at sunrise and sunset is believed to cleanse both the body and mind, removing negative energies and fostering inner peace.

Enhancing Positive Energy: According to spiritual beliefs, the Sun emits divine energy that revitalizes the body and soul. Standing in water while performing the ritual helps devotees absorb this energy and maintain harmony with nature.

Strengthening Family Bonds: Chhath Puja is celebrated with family members, fostering unity and reinforcing cultural values. The collective devotion amplifies the spiritual experience.

Spiritual Discipline: The rigorous fasting and rituals associated with Surya Arghya teach self-control, patience, and dedication, which are vital aspects of spiritual growth.

Ritual Process

The Surya Arghya ritual is typically performed twice: at sunrise (Usha Arghya) and sunset (Sanjh Arghya). Devotees prepare by:

Observing a strict fast without water (Nirjala Vrat).

Cleaning the surroundings and the riverbank or water body.

Preparing traditional offerings like fruits, Thekua (a special sweet), and other items in earthen or bamboo baskets.

Standing in the water and offering prayers while reciting mantras dedicated to the Sun God.

