Chhath Puja 2025: Top Chhath Geet By Late Sharda Sinha, Khesari Lal, And Pawan Singh Trending This Festive Season

Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Geet: After Diwali’s glow fades, India readies itself for Chhath Puja 2025, beginning on October 25. The air fills with devotion, and Bhojpuri folk music takes center stage, celebrating Chhathi Maiya and the rising Sun. These songs not only echo through river ghats but also dominate social media, spreading festive joy across generations.

Here’s a look at the most-loved Chhath Puja songs of 2025 that bring spirituality and melody together.

‘Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya’ - Sharda Sinha

No Chhath Puja is complete without late Sharda Sinha’s legendary voice. Her timeless song ‘Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya’ continues to be a devotional anthem, beautifully expressing faith and gratitude to the goddess.

‘Aara Piya’ - Khesari Lal Yadav & Punita Priya

This emotional Bhojpuri track captures a wife’s devotion and longing during Chhath. Sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Punita Priya, ‘Aara Piya’ blends love, spirituality, and melody—making it a favorite for reels and rituals alike.

‘Chal Bhauji Hali Hali’ - Pawan Singh & Sonu Nigam

A unique collaboration between Pawan Singh and Sonu Nigam, this festive hit radiates energy and devotion. Directed by Ravi Pandit with music by Arun Bihari, the song perfectly captures the celebratory essence of Chhath Puja.

‘Ugg Ho Dinanath’ - Priyanka Singh

Priyanka Singh revives the classic ‘Ugg Ho Dinanath’ with a soulful modern touch. Originally sung by Sharda Sinha, this new version connects traditional emotion with today’s musical style—earning praise across YouTube and social platforms.

‘Ae Chhathi Maiya’ - Arvind Akela Kallu

This heartfelt track by Arvind Akela Kallu narrates a woman’s prayer for motherhood. Written by Ashutosh Tiwari and composed by Priyanshu Singh, it beautifully weaves faith and emotion into a melody that resonates with every devotee.

‘Babua Je Rahite Mai Mai Kahite’ - Pawan Singh

A moving prayer for blessings and children, this Pawan Singh devotional number captures the deep emotional connection between devotees and Chhathi Maiya. Its stirring lyrics make it a Chhath must-play.

Other Popular Chhath Songs 2025:

‘Kaanch Hi Bans Ke Bahangiya’ - Akshara Singh’s lively rendition that defines Chhath mornings.

‘Jode Jode Phalwa’ - A melodious duet by Pawan Singh and Palak Muchhal trending on reels.

‘Kelwa Ke Paat Par’ - Captures serene ghats and heartfelt sunrise prayers.

‘Ho Dinanath’ - A spiritual invocation to Surya Devta.

‘Uthau Suruj Bhaile Bihaan’ - Morning arghya song that symbolizes devotion and hope.

‘Hey Chhathi Maiya’ - A soulful celebration of the eternal bond between the goddess and her devotees.

These Bhojpuri devotional songs bring Chhath Puja 2025 alive, infusing homes, ghats, and social media feeds with rhythm, reverence, and radiant joy. Whether you’re preparing for sunrise prayers or curating your festive reel, these songs are the heartbeat of the celebration.