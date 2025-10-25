Chhath Puja 2025: What Is It? Exploring The Sacred Festival That Captures The Heart Of Bihar

As autumn fades and winter begins to whisper through the fields of Bihar, an air of spirituality fills the land. The ghats along the Ganges shimmer with light, songs echo through the evening air, and devotees clad in traditional attire prepare for one of India’s most ancient and revered festivals — Chhath Puja. In 2025, Chhath Puja will be celebrated from October 26 to October 29, marking four days of intense devotion, purity, and thanksgiving to the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya.

The Essence of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is not just a festival; it’s a spiritual journey rooted in faith, discipline, and gratitude. Celebrated mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, this festival honors the Sun God, the giver of energy and life. Devotees express their thanks for sustaining life on Earth and seek blessings for health, prosperity, and well-being.

Unlike other festivals filled with grandeur, Chhath Puja stands apart for its austerity, purity, and simplicity. No idols, no loud celebrations — only devotion and natural elements like water, sunlight, fruits, and the human spirit.

The Four Sacred Days of Chhath Puja 2025

Day 1 – Nahay Khay (October 26, 2025)

The first day marks the purification of body and soul. Devotees take a holy dip, often in the Ganges or other sacred rivers, and prepare a simple meal of rice, pumpkin, and chana dal cooked in pure ghee. This meal signifies the beginning of the ritual fast.

Day 2 – Kharna (October 27, 2025)

On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast without water, breaking it only after sunset. The meal, known as Kharna Prasad, consists of gur (jaggery) kheer and roti, which are shared among family and neighbors, symbolizing harmony and purity.

Day 3 – Sandhya Arghya (Evening Offering) (October 28, 2025)

This is the most visually striking part of the festival. Women dressed in vibrant sarees, carrying bamboo baskets filled with fruits and Thekua (a traditional sweet), walk to the riverbank to offer Arghya (offerings) to the setting sun. The sight of thousands of diyas floating on the river creates a breathtaking spectacle of devotion.

Day 4 – Usha Arghya (Morning Offering) (October 29, 2025)

Before sunrise, devotees return to the riverbank to offer prayers to the rising sun, symbolizing new beginnings and the eternal cycle of life. The festival concludes with blessings shared among families and communities.

Spiritual Significance

Chhath Puja finds mention in ancient texts such as the Rig Veda and the Mahabharata. It is believed that Kunti, the mother of the Pandavas, performed Chhath rituals to seek divine blessings. The worship of the Sun is also tied to nature worship and the acknowledgment of solar energy as the source of life and vitality.

The festival also holds a message of ecological harmony, emphasizing respect for natural elements — water, sunlight, and earth — that sustain human existence.

Cultural Splendor and Community Spirit

Bihar comes alive during Chhath Puja. From Patna’s ghats on the Ganga to small village ponds, every corner resonates with devotional songs, folk music, and the fragrance of traditional sweets like Thekua and Kasar. The sense of unity is palpable — caste, class, and religion take a backseat as people come together in reverence.

For many Biharis living outside the state or abroad, Chhath Puja is more than a ritual — it’s an emotional connection to their roots, a reminder of home and heritage.

May the light of Chhath Puja 2025 illuminate lives with peace, prosperity, and divine blessings.