Chhath Puja Wishes 2025: 70+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

Chhath Puja 2025 is a sacred Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya, celebrated with great devotion and purity across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal. This ancient festival honours the power of the sun for sustaining life on earth and marks a time for gratitude, fasting, and self-discipline.

As people gather on riverbanks and ghats to offer Arghya to the setting and rising sun, it’s also a perfect time to share heartfelt wishes and blessings with your loved ones. Whether you want to send a warm message, a meaningful quote, or a simple greeting, here are 70+ Chhath Puja wishes, messages, and quotes for 2025 to brighten this divine celebration.

Chhath Puja 2025 Wishes

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

May the divine energy of the Sun God bless your life with peace, prosperity, and happiness. Happy Chhath Puja!

Let’s thank Surya Dev for blessing us with life and strength. Wishing you a blissful Chhath Puja 2025!

On this sacred occasion, may your life be filled with new light, hope, and happiness.

Chhathi Maiya bless you with success and positivity. Happy Chhath Puja!

Wishing you and your family endless happiness, good health, and divine blessings this Chhath Puja.

May the light of the rising sun bring new beginnings and joy into your life.

Celebrate this Chhath with devotion, love, and gratitude. Jai Chhathi Maiya!

May your life shine as bright as the Sun God’s divine rays.

Let this Chhath Puja bring serenity, wealth, and happiness to your home.

May Surya Dev illuminate your path and bless you with strength to achieve all your dreams.

Heartfelt Messages for Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja reminds us to live in harmony with nature and thank the Sun God for his endless blessings.

Sending warm wishes of peace, joy, and prosperity this Chhath Puja to you and your family.

Let the spirit of Chhath Puja fill your heart with gratitude and your life with light.

As you offer your prayers to the setting and rising sun, may all your wishes come true.

Wishing you and your family divine blessings and eternal happiness this Chhath Puja.

Chhathi Maiya bless you with good health, success, and peace in every step of your journey.

This Chhath Puja, may your devotion and prayers bring you the rewards you deserve.

Let's celebrate this festival of faith, purity, and gratitude together. Happy Chhath!

May the divine rays of Surya Dev fill your life with glory and happiness.

Chhath Puja teaches us faith, discipline, and gratitude — wishing you all three in abundance!

Inspirational Chhath Puja Quotes

“The rising sun is a reminder that no darkness can last forever. Happy Chhath Puja!”

“Faith and devotion can make any path divine — that’s the spirit of Chhath Puja.”

“When you thank the Sun, you thank the energy that keeps life alive.”

“The ghats, the sun, and the devotion — together they form the beauty of Chhath.”

“May every sunrise remind you that hope and positivity rise again each day.”

“The purity of Chhath lies in gratitude and selfless prayer.”

“Let your life shine with the light of Surya Dev — pure, warm, and radiant.”

“Chhath Puja is not just a ritual, it’s a journey of faith and strength.”

“Where there is faith, there is light — wishing you a blessed Chhath Puja.”

“Offer your prayers with devotion and receive divine blessings from the Sun God.”

Short and Sweet Chhath Greetings

Jai Chhathi Maiya! May peace and positivity fill your home.

Wishing you a blessed and bright Chhath Puja!

May Surya Dev bless you with happiness and good health.

Let’s welcome the rising sun with gratitude.

Happy Chhath Puja 2025! Stay blessed and positive always.

Chhath Puja Captions for Instagram & WhatsApp

“Basking in the divine glow of Surya Dev”

“Faith, fasting, and the fragrance of devotion”

“Prayers rising with the sun.”

“Thanking the Sun for light, life, and love”

“When devotion meets nature — it’s Chhath Puja.”

Additional Wishes For Chhath Puja 2025

May the divine blessings of Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya fill your home with peace and prosperity.

May your life shine bright with the light of the sun and the purity of your prayers. Happy Chhath Puja!

Wishing you and your loved ones endless happiness and divine blessings this Chhath.

May your devotion and faith lead you to the path of success. Jai Chhathi Maiya!

Let the light of Surya Dev brighten your heart and life this Chhath Puja.

Wishing you strength, patience, and positivity as you celebrate this sacred festival.

On this holy Chhath Puja, may all your wishes come true and your life be filled with love.

May Chhathi Maiya protect you and your family from all evils and bring happiness.

May the sun’s divine rays bring peace and strength to your life.

Let’s celebrate this Chhath with faith and devotion — wishing you endless blessings!

As you offer Arghya to Surya Dev, may he bless you with success in every endeavor.

May the purity of Chhath Puja wash away all negativity from your life.

Let your soul shine as bright as the morning sun. Happy Chhath Puja!

May your prayers reach the heavens and bring joy to your heart.

Sending warm wishes for a prosperous and blissful Chhath Puja to you and your family.

May Surya Dev shower his blessings of hope and courage upon you.

On this auspicious day, may the warmth of faith bring light to your life.

Let this Chhath Puja be a new beginning of happiness and success for you.

May the river’s purity and the sun’s brightness bless your journey ahead.

May Chhathi Maiya fulfill all your heartfelt desires.

On this divine day, let’s thank nature for its endless gifts.

May the golden rays of the sun fill your life with positivity and joy.

Wishing you happiness as endless as the sky and success as bright as the sun.

May your fasting and prayers be rewarded with prosperity and peace.

Let’s celebrate Chhath with devotion, gratitude, and love in our hearts.

May the blessings of Surya Dev make your mornings peaceful and your nights restful.

Wishing you spiritual strength and divine light this Chhath Puja.

May this Chhath Puja inspire you to live a life full of harmony and gratitude.

Let your home be filled with love, laughter, and divine blessings this festive season.

Wishing you a Chhath Puja full of serenity, smiles, and spiritual fulfillment.

As you perform Chhath rituals, may your heart be purified with divine energy.

May Chhathi Maiya bring happiness to your family and peace to your soul.

Let the sacred chants of Chhath fill your heart with devotion.

Wishing you endless sunshine and divine protection always.

May the fragrance of flowers and devotion of prayers fill your life with blessings.

May your life be as pure as the waters of the holy river.

Let this Chhath Puja bring prosperity and positivity in every corner of your home.

May every sunrise bring you new opportunities and every sunset bring peace.

Celebrate the beauty of simplicity and devotion — that’s the magic of Chhath Puja!

Wishing you a life illuminated by the light of Surya Dev.

May your faith grow stronger and your heart stay pure this Chhath.

Sending you divine energy and strength for this auspicious festival.

May your dedication be rewarded with endless joy.

Wishing you bright mornings, peaceful evenings, and a prosperous life.

May your heart be filled with devotion and your soul with positivity.

On this holy day, let’s thank the Sun for giving us life and light.

May Chhathi Maiya’s blessings bring success and love to your home.

Let the rhythm of the mantras and the glow of the sun purify your life.

Wishing you a Chhath Puja filled with devotion, blessings, and divine energy.

May this Chhath Puja fill your life with joy, harmony, and spiritual strength.

Images For The Chhath Puja 2025

Chhath Puja 2025 is not just a festival — it’s a heartfelt celebration of nature, gratitude, and divine connection. As families come together to offer prayers to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya, let’s spread positivity, love, and light by sharing beautiful wishes and blessings.