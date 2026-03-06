Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: Why is Shivaji Jayanti celebrated twice a year? Check dates, history, and significance

The birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an important day in India, especially in Maharashtra. The great Maratha king is remembered for his bravery, leadership and vision of self-rule. Interestingly, his birth anniversary is celebrated on two different dates every year. In 2026, Shivaji Jayanti will be observed on February 19 according to the English calendar and March 6 according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

Here is why the festival is celebrated twice and why it is so significant:-

When is Shivaji Jayanti celebrated in 2026?

In 2026, Shivaji Jayanti, as per the Hindu calendar, will be observed on Friday, March 6. According to Drik Panchang, this day marks the 396th birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj.

As per the Drik Panchang:

Tritiya Tithi begins: March 5, 2026, at 05:03 PM

Tritiya Tithi ends: March 6, 2026, at 05:53 PM

In Maharashtra’s traditional calendar system, the festival falls on Phalguna Krishna Paksha Tritiya.

Apart from this, the Maharashtra government officially celebrates Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary on February 19 every year according to the English calendar.

Why is Shivaji Jayanti celebrated twice?

Many people often wonder why this special day is observed twice. The reason is connected to the different calendar systems used in history.

Historians and scholars have long debated the exact birth date of Shivaji Maharaj. Some historical records suggest February 19, 1630, while others mention April 6, 1627.

The Maharashtra government officially recognises February 19, 1630, as the birth date. However, this date was originally recorded using the Julian calendar, which was used in earlier times.

Later, when historians converted this date into the Gregorian calendar and the Hindu lunar calendar, the corresponding date matched Phalguna Krishna Paksha Tritiya in the Hindu calendar.

In 2026, this lunar date falls on March 6.

Because of this, people in Maharashtra celebrate the festival in two ways:

February 19 – official celebration based on the English calendar

Tithi-based celebration – based on the Hindu lunar calendar (March 6 in 2026)

Historical Importance of Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, born as Shivaji Bhosale, was one of the greatest rulers in Indian history. He founded the powerful Maratha Empire and worked to establish Hindavi Swarajya, meaning self-rule for the people.

He was born to Shahaji Bhosale and Jijabai near Junnar in the present-day Pune district. His mother played a key role in shaping his values and inspiring his leadership.

In 1674, Shivaji Maharaj was crowned as Chhatrapati at Raigad Fort, which became the capital of his empire.

Leadership and Contributions

Shivaji Maharaj is remembered for his strong leadership and administrative skills.

Some of his important contributions include:-

1. Building a well-organised and disciplined army

2. Leading several successful military campaigns

3. Strengthening coastal security and naval forces

4. Introducing an efficient revenue and administrative system

5. Promoting the use of regional languages in governance

6. Ensuring respect and protection for women

He was also known for his religious tolerance and fair governance, which earned him respect from people of different communities.

How Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated

In Maharashtra, Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated with great pride and enthusiasm.

Common celebrations include:

1. Cultural programmes and historical performances

2. Processions and rallies honouring Shivaji Maharaj

3. Tribute ceremonies and speeches about his legacy

4. Educational events highlighting his achievements

5. People also share inspirational messages and remember his values of bravery, justice and patriotism.

Shivaji Jayanti is not only a celebration of the birth of a great king but also a reminder of the ideals he stood for—courage, good governance and self-rule. The two dates of celebration reflect both historical records and traditional calendar systems. For millions of people, remembering the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj continues to inspire pride, unity and the spirit of leadership.

