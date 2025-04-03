Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2025: Key Facts And Legacy Of The Maratha Warrior

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire, is revered as both a fearless warrior and a visionary leader. Born on February 19, 1630, in Pune to Jijabai and Shahji Bhonsle, he displayed exceptional leadership abilities from an early age and established the foundations of the Maratha kingdom in 1674.

Shivaji Maharaj passed away on April 3, 1680, due to health complications. Since then, April 3 has been observed as his death anniversary. His remarkable administrative abilities, military strategies, and dedication to his people have made him a legendary figure. On the 345th anniversary of his passing, let’s explore some fascinating facts about this iconic ruler.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary: Facts About The Maratha Warrior

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort near Junnar in Pune district. While some believe his name was inspired by Lord Shiva, scholars suggest he was actually named after Shivai, a local goddess. Shivaji Maharaj began his quest for Swaraj, with his royal seal or Mudra clearly reflecting his vision. The seal, inscribed in Sanskrit, proclaimed that the kingdom of Shivaji, son of Shahaji, would grow like the crescent moon and always prioritize the welfare of its people. He captured several key forts, including Rajgad, Torna, Kondhana, and Purandar, which formed the foundation of Swaraj. In 1656, Shivaji Maharaj took control of Javali in Satara district, an area of significant strategic importance. Later, he seized Rairi, which was renamed Raigad and became his capital. Shivaji Maharaj also captured forts in the Konkan region, such as Mahuli, Lohagad, Tunga, Tikona, Visapur, Songad, Karnala, Tala, and Ghosala. He established the Ashta Pradhan Mandal, a council of eight trusted advisors who helped him with political and other vital matters. To safeguard his ports and merchant ships, and to generate revenue from trade and customs, Shivaji Maharaj established a navy. His first naval expedition took place in 1665. A small, dedicated group oversaw Shivaji Maharaj's education, teaching him subjects like reading, writing, horse riding, martial arts, and religious studies. He also had a special instructor for military training. On June 6, 1674, he was crowned Chhatrapati at Raigad by the esteemed scholar Gagabhatt. Special coins were minted for the occasion: a gold coin called hon and a copper coin called shivrai, both inscribed with the legend Shri Raja Shivachhatrapati.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)