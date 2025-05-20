Citrine radiates warmth, positivity, and the promise of abundance. This vibrant yellow variety of quartz is often called the "Merchant's Stone," as it is believed to attract wealth and success. It is very popular among entrepreneurs and spiritual seekers. However, overexposure to Citrine's potent energies can lead to discomfort. The vibrations may make the user experience adverse effects. Crystal Healer and Tarot Card Reader Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe has listed Citrine's benefits and potential drawbacks that you must go through before using the stone.

Pros of Citrine

1. Emotional Upliftment and Positivity

Citrine has the ability to dispel negative energies. Its radiant energy can help alleviate feelings of depression and anxiety, and it makes the wearer feel positive, optimistic and joyous too.

2. Wealth and Prosperity

Known as the "Merchant's Stone," Citrine is said to attract financial success and abundance. You may find Citrine placed near the cash registers or wallets to invite prosperity into their lives.

3. Creativity and Motivation

Citrine's stimulating energy can ignite creativity and encourage self-expression. Many artists and writers often use Citrine especially when they are facing creative blocks and the stone is believed to inspire new ideas.

4. Physical Health Benefits

In our world of crystal healing, some practitioners believe Citrine is good for digestion and that this pretty yellow stone improves metabolism. Its energizing properties may also help combat chronic fatigue and increase physical stamina.

5. Chakra Alignment

Citrine is associated with the Solar Plexus Chakra, the center of personal power and confidence. Balancing this chakra with Citrine can enhance self-esteem and assertiveness.

Cons of Citrine

1. Overstimulation and Restlessness

Citrine has very high energy, and for some souls it can be overwhelming. It can lead to restlessness or irritability. If the user is a sensitive soul then here can be issues in relaxing when exposed to Citrine for extended periods. It is best to wear Citrine with grounding crystals like Smoky quartz.

2. Sleep Disturbances

Citrine has stimulating properties, so keeping Citrine in the bedroom or wearing it during sleep may not be a good idea as relaxation is likely to get difficult. It's advisable to remove Citrine jewellery before bedtime to ensure a peaceful night's sleep.

3. Amplification of Negative Emotions

Indeed, Citrine is known for positivity, but it can also amplify existing emotions. If you are someone with anger issues or often experience mood swings, Citrine may intensify these feelings rather than soothing them.

4. Physical Sensitivities

Some people have reported headaches, dizziness, or skin irritation when they have worn Citrine for a prolonged period. These reactions may be due to the stone's energy or sensitivities to the minerals present in Citrine jewelry.

5. Not Suitable for Everyone

Citrine is not recommended for souls undergoing significant life changes, which includes pregnant women or those with high-stress levels. For them, the stone could exacerbate anxiety or bring instability.