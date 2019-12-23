Daily Horoscope: Find out what stars have in store for you— December 23, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

If you feel too much about something, continue believing in it. Your intuitive powers are very strong today. Everything you’re feeling could be put in perspective and you might just receive the good news you’ve been waiting for.

Taurus

Cupid is in your house today Taurus. Your partner is going to make you feel loved today, just like you deserve. If you’re single, you might have a secret admirer coming your way. And if you’ve been liking that special someone, then you’re going to see things blossom on the romantic side.

Gemini

A new view on life is in store for you. Forget the past and try to move on. New friends are bound to come your way today. Instead of being guarded, step out and allow these new relationships to form a bond in your life. It could be one that could change your outlook on life for the better.

Cancer

You are feeling good about the people around you, and this is a great feeling for today. Everyone is in agreement with you and this is giving you a boost of energy for the day. Appreciate yourself for this, but don’t let it take over your thoughts or else you’ll deviate from your purpose and we don’t want that.

Leo

You will be put in a situation that will be that hard for you to manage. However, your stability and passion for the situation will allow you to come to a rational decision. Don’t get worried when the situation places itself in front of you. Think calmly, plan out your actions and then proceed.

Virgo

Today is going to bring a lot of different activities for you. You’ll be put to the test in all aspects relating to work and personal life. Stay focused and have some confidence in yourself. You can overcome anything you want as long as you put your mind to it. Find time to sit alone and map out your way of work.

Libra

Today is a good day. Your health is at it’s best today and all your active senses are telling you to go out and run. Try to get in a workout today to keep your health at it’s best, and to feel better, treat yourself to something unhealthy as a reward for staying in such good shape.

Scorpio

Today you’ll find yourself getting an interest in something new. Take this as an opportunity to learn something new and expand your skill set. This new learning venture is going to help you at work and will hike you up to a higher position, or even a better job.

Sagittarius

You’re most likely to get caught up between two decisions. Don’t let this bother your state of mind. Try to think rationally, and decide what you want to do. Perhaps you might even find a way to squeeze in both the things you can’t decide between. It’s in your hands now.

Capricorn

It’s been a long time since you’ve been waiting for something from a loved one, or you’re looking for love. It’s time to stop waiting and create your opportunity yourself. Tell your partner how you’ve been feeling lately and if there’s someone you seek to be around more, tell them your feelings. Today is the perfect day to do this as your inner charisma is out there and you’re going to be attracting everyone.

Aquarius

Your friends and family might be feeling that you’re not spending enough time with them, as you’ve been in your own headspace for a while. You’re going to want to go out and spend time with friends and family. You’re active and in a good space today. Enjoy your day.

Pisces

Don’t make any decisions today regarding love. Look at things with a fresh pair of eyes. This will give you some perspective and you’ll understand where things are going wrong, and you’ll also realise that these things are easily solvable. So don’t rush into breaking things off.