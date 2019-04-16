Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - April 16, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

It will be difficult for anyone to deceive you, as your intuitions will be active and rewarding. Things may not go the way you anticipated but future will soon look much better and harmonious. You may meet some people who will prove to be beneficial for your future progress.

Taurus

A negative person may put you off at work, be careful. There will be some secret dreams or fears, try to share it with someone you care about. Try to allow space for your loved ones to share your pain and support you in every possible way.

Gemini

Your work front shall be in the focus today. Share your thoughts with others. Make sure others join your vision. There may be a lot of things on your agenda. Try to formulate in your mind a good way of handling all of them successfully.

Cancer

Your income will be the focus of all your activities. A bash with friends may lead you to excesses. Try to cut down on your expenses. You may also be in an impatient mood as you want to quick money. Try not cut corners or else you will end up on other side of law. Lady luck is with you today so why try to take short cuts.

Leo

Keep yourself cool and do not get swayed by the advice of persons of questionable integrity.If you can locate the pulse of success then there is no question that it is going to be yours.Things may not look promising on the financial front, be careful.

Virgo

People will see and appreciate your leadership skills. You may see signs of others following your suit. Do not feel that you are bypassing responsibilities. You are likely to remain sincere in workouts and reap rich benefits on the health front.

Libra

You may start major activities today. Whatever you do will capture the attention of others if you let others know exactly what you are doing and how. You are just trying to address the pulse of success in a diplomatic way. Prospects of a better job are set to brighten today.

Scorpio

You may be irritated about a loved one’s behaviour. Allow them space as they are entitled to take liberties with you. Professional front may become too competitive for you to hold your own, so brace for an adverse phase. Do your best and do not get perturbed if some of your ideas are not appreciated.

Sagittarius

Your spouse may burden you with additional work today. If you are attached with a person who does not understand your emotional requirements then look for other ways. Confusing attitude from your side could rock the boat.

Capricorn

Stars indicate a very good day. However, there might be unfounded worries at home about something. Some businesspersons may find their cash flow become a tickle on the financial front. Do not let matters of the heart make you feel sorry for the predicament you are in.

Aquarius

You will be patient and will keep a clear head for practicality. Someone is likely to waste your time on the social front, so play smart. There is focus on family and home today. Take them for an outing and keep them in good humor.

Pisces

Your activities both physical and mental will increase and you may find very little leisure time.

An ailment or a lifestyle disease may become serious through sheer neglect. There may be duties and your expenses might run high today.