Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - February 25, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar

Aries

You may find things bit tough today. But then some of the days you need to challenge yourself to understand your own strength. Be cautious and careful especially matters relating to finance. For those who plan to propose to their partners, be sure before taking the plunge.

Taurus

Take care of your health and you may see some problems. Maintain good diet. Your loved ones are also sceptical of your moves. Take them in confidence. Pack your bags and get ready for a short trip to reward yourself. Overall a good day for you.

Gemini

Your dynamic personality will be attracting people from opposite sex. You will win over your opponents. You may see some financial loss and it is better not to invest in any new ventures today. It is good to lie low for few days.

Cancer

You will be good health. You may have some good outing with your friends and overall you are in good space today You may fall sick due to over exertion of work in the past few days and better take care of your health.

Leo

Try and be nice to your loved ones as they may not be that receptive to your ideas and thoughts. Do not venture in any risky investments. Your opponents will see your strengths and be wary of you.

Virgo

You may end up in financial trouble if you are not frugal. Take care of your health and spend time with your loved ones. You are centre of attention today. Try to keep your attention limited to yourself and be grounded

Libra

Travel and indulge in some activities. You deserve a time off with your loved ones. Singles, it is time to reflect about you and set some key goals and objectives. Sometimes it is good to lie low and be less critical on every activates. Your leadership and your vision will be appreciated and accepted.

Scorpio

You will be attracting people of opposite sex and may end up with some romantic outing. You may be on travel with your partner for romantic outing. There may be sudden chain of events that you have not planned for and will upset your rhythm. Take a break.

Sagittarius

You will meet someone influential who will support you in your long-term objectives. Good time for romantic pursuits. You have been busy with your career and good time to indulge in personal activities. You get good feeling of been in good frame of mind.

Capricorn

You may end up getting success from multiple sources. Invest in your assets that shows good promises. Your spouse or partner will be supportive to your goals. Be confident and be ready to challenge in proper stride.

Aquarius

You will feel you are successful in all the areas of your focus. You will be happy and feel nice about yourself. It is good time to share your joy with your loved ones. Take them out for a nice dinner. You spend your day with your family and loved ones.

Pisces

For those not in relationship it is good time to look for a partner to settle down. Get involved in some social activities. Do not chase success. You will be having a fruitful day today. You need to start looking to focus on larger than life scope of activities.