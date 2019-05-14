Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - May 14, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You’re feeling particularly sensitive today. Don’t over think the things that people say as this might just put you in a confused state of mind. Your sensitivity is going to help you look at the bigger things in life and it’s going to help you. So don’t worry, everything is going to be okay. Try meditating to keep your calm.

Taurus

Take control of your life today. Don’t get pushed around by people just because you have a soft spot for them. It’s your life and you need to take a stand. This is the best way to achieve whatever you want. Run for your goals, and stop waiting around for people.

Gemini

Confidence is the key Gemini. You’re going to be offered a very tough position and you might think it’s too much for you. However, don’t let this get you down. Trust your skills and your knowledge. You can do whatever you put your mind too.

Cancer

You might be shown where you’re going wrong in life Cancer. If you play your cards right and use your brain, you’ll realise what they’re saying is right. Rectify your mistakes and keep your head in the right space. Don’t be overconfident of your actions as this might land you in trouble today. It’s better to take advice from someone you can trust.

Leo

You’re particularly creative today. You might come up with extraordinary ideas to boost your success. Keep those ideas in your head, or write it down somewhere as this is going to help you in the future. One of these ideas is going to be your big money maker.

Virgo

If you feel the need to travel over the next few days, follow your heart and go for it. You’ve been in the same place for too long and everyone deserves a change. Take a step towards a trip with friends, or hey, do it alone. You could use the alone time.

Libra

This is a great time for you. However, it really does depend on how you’re viewing things. If you’re in a positive state of mind, then things are going to go great for you. You’ll achieve everything you’ve been wanting to. If you think negative, then the opposite will happen. Try to keep your head clear and positive.

Scorpio

You’re not very trusting. However, today, someone is going to offer a great opportunity and it’s best to not let your trust issues get in the way. Grab this opportunity as it might just change your life for the better in the most unexpected way.

Sagittarius

There is no need to push hard Sagittarius. Everything you want is going to be handed to you on a silver platter today. You don’t even need to leave the house if you don’t want to. Sit back, put your feet up, and enjoy your day. You need a break!

Capricorn

Positivity is your state of mind today, and others are going to notice it. Your great vibes are going to pass to people around you and it’s going to put you in a very happy place in life. Hold onto these positive thoughts and make sure you don’t get negative throughout the day. You’re going to have a good day Cap.

Aquarius

People are going to try and get in your way today. Don’t pay too much attention to this as these people are just trying to distract you from what you want. Focus on what you were planning on doing and don’t listen to what people are going to say today. Follow your strong intuition.

Pisces

Your mind is full of ideas and any of these ideas can put you in the spotlight. However, don’t get too excited as this might be short lived. First focus on the goals you’ve already set for yourself and keep these ideas aside. Leave them for a later time when you have nothing important on your plate.