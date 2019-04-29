Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—April 29, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You should thank stars that you will come in touch with an influential person who will be like guiding force to your ideas and dreams. Make use of this backer to start some new initiative. It is also time to introspect and decide exactly what you want to do in life.

Taurus

Work, work and lots of work. Today you will be focusing on starting a new initiative and a lot of activities. You will try to win your friends and foes alike through diplomatically. Romance will be one of your centre themes. People of opposite sex people must be wary of your advances.

Gemini

Today you will be recognised by everyone as a leader and people will like to follow you. A lot of your initiatives will gain traction. Your family and loved ones will be fully supportive of you and that is the greatest asset. You should enjoy this good time to start some or close some constructive initiatives

Cancer

Your mental peace will be in roller coaster mode further exacerbated with your penchant for being non-focused or fixated at any one area. Your strength of trying and exploring many things will work to your advantage as today you need to lie low or focus on low key activity. It will be interesting how you play your cards and it all depends on you and your intellect today to make the day better or worse.

Leo

You are good space today and feel you are bold to take a lot of decisions which previously you would not have dreamt off. Your opponents are wary of your methodical, structured and planned approach and will back away from any initiatives you have undertaken. Short trips are on cards and you may pack your bags and be ready.

Virgo

You will be motivated to make a lot of money and quick bucks with risky investments. You need to curb your instincts today though it will be very hard, you should put all your efforts and only focus on safe and reliable investments. You should focus your attention on your loved ones. They need your attention as you have been neglecting them for whatever reasons for the past few days.

Libra

Positive vibes will hit your door today. Absorb them to the fullest. Conversations, disagreements will flock around you, but keep calm, as happiness will be seen at the end of your discussions. A foreign trip is on your cards, and you might consider keeping your health at its best.

Scorpio

You should be wary of people surrounding you as they may take advantage of your diplomacy and use to their advantage. Use your intellect wisely for the benefit of people at large. You may be moody, and your partner may find tough to communicate with you.

Sagittarius

You will like to be speculative and want to try out new things. Your stars indicate an association with powerful personalities, and you will try to explore success along those lines. The truth is your key to success will be your children and they are your greatest asset. Focus on them

Capricorn

Be careful about your health and look for all signs that come along the way. You will find easy to implement your ideas and all walks of life will be supportive of your ideas. You will find a lot of people coming and supporting to you and you use this time to delegate and make easy for you.

Aquarius

Today you will be a public face and will receive a lot of adulation from members of the public. You may not like adulation but certainly, you will enjoy the leadership role. Members of the opposite sex will be smitten by you. You may be for a short trip and it may be for pleasure purpose. You can look up the support you’d ever want, so listen to what they must say. Today you may be hitting the road for that much-anticipated trip, probably for work. Today is a wonderful day to bond with your family.

Pisces

Do not be touchy and do consider every situation with wisdom today. Communication Tactics must be well considered beforehand. You may face some minor changes today in your social arrangements for the betterment.