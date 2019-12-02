Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — December 2, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's horoscopes by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Your monetary position is going to be very good today. You might end up finding money around your house, and you might also be up for a christmas bonus at work. This is going to make your day - but make sure that you save first before spending it all on other things.

Taurus

Saving money is going to be the sole purpose of your day. You might notice that you don’t have a lot of savings for a rainy day. The thing you need to do today is to sit down and sort out your finances. It’s best if you start making a saving plan right away. Reach out to a consultant who can help you out with this.

Gemini

Be careful of what you spend and where you spend it. Yes, you have finances on your side right now, but remember that if you don’t spend carefully then you might not always have the finances you think you do. Today, try to spend only on the necessary and not on things you don’t need.

Cancer

You’re in luck today Cancer, because you’re going to receive a good amount of money from family members. This could be because they haven’t seen you in a while, or just a gesture of love. Enjoy this day and spend it on what you like.

Leo

Your business might be looking a little on the downside regarding finances. It’s best for you to slow down heavy monetary processes today to see what is costing you the most money. This way you will be able to come up with a good cost cutting plan for your business and bring is back on track.

Virgo

Dress to impress Virgo. You need to remember that first impressions matter. We know you’re a little hard on spending money on yourself, but it’s okay to go out and treat yourself sometimes. If you have a meeting coming up, or an event to attend - then go ahead and spend on a new outfit to outshine others.

Libra

You’re blessed with all the financial security you need, and today someone might make you feel bad about it. However, there is no need to take this to heart. Remember that you’ve worked hard for what you’ve got, so don’t let anyone make you feel guilty about your money matters.

Scorpio

Today you’ll find yourself spending a lot of money on socialising. You don’t usually do this, so by the end of the day you might feel a little bad about it. But don’t worry Scorpio, it’s okay to overspend at times, especially if it’s on yourself. You deserve the enjoyment and splurge.

Sagittarius

You need to learn how to prioritise your finances Sag. You’re very erratic with your money and this isn’t going to help you in the long run. Today, sit down and decide how to spend your money sensibly. Make sure you pay off the most important things first like rent, electricity, fees - before going ahead and splurging on yourself and others.

Capricorn

We know that success and wealth is one of the most important things to you, but you need to remember that money doesn’t make the world go round. What you need to do today is to leave your money loving mind aside and focus on the other good things in life. This will show you that you don’t always need money to be happy.

Aquarius

You might suddenly realise that you have a lot less money than expected. This might put you on a tight savings plan. But don’t worry, this is only temporary. Your work will pick up soon and you’ll be gaining wealth once again. But until that happens, make sure to save and spend sensibly.

Pisces

Today you might need to ask someone for help regarding money. This might eat at your ego, but remember that it is okay to ask for help. Go to a trusted family member and they’re bound to help you out no matter how much you need.