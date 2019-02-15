Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—February 15, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Cupid smiles on those looking for love on the romantic front. Good cuisine shall satisfy those famous taste buds. You shall make new ties and gain happiness at home front today. Today is a very good day for you! Home life will bring you joy.

Taurus

Your sense of duty to maximize your potential will bring success. You may be overconfident and may get carried away by someone’s idea of a short cut. You will need to curb your argumentative nature, as someone important may get offended on the professional front.

Gemini

A venture shows signs of turning into a cash cow. Making money on the side is possible and it promises to keep the financial front stable. You will be satisfied and gain appreciation. But be more open and appreciative of those around you.

Cancer

An old friend may not see things the same way as you do. This may lead to differences. You need to handle and resolve all financial related matters cautiously. Your partner and family may need your attention, and this may cause some irritation. You should be content that someone is concerned for you.

Leo

Work wise you need to continue working towards your plan and good things will happen soon. You should try to calm down and judge the pros and cons of matters relating to your own future. If you are attached there may be unusual conversation between the two of you that may make you look at the relationship once again and ponder.

Virgo

You may want to implement certain changes at your workplace that have been put on the hold for some time. Someone you dislike is likely to undermine your reputation on the social front. This may result in some amount of confusion and unrest at your domestic front.

Libra

Some honour is likely to be bestowed upon you in a social event. Do not believe everything you hear. There seem to be danger in hearsay activities. A health initiative will keep you in a fit state. You will be instrumental in keeping home front happy and joyous.

Scorpio

Be careful however, go easy on the food. Take care of your health. Those constructing a house, or an office will near completion without a hitch. A lucrative deal comes your way today. The stars shift the focus on your relationship with friends.

Sagittarius

Eating right and remaining active will keep you on the go. You may need to get a clearer picture before going ahead with the changes contemplated. You may have doubted your capability about a certain project.

Capricorn

Try and give attention to home and your health. You should be open and candid about your own activities. This will be a good day for you! It will seem as if everything is happening simultaneously. The situation is delicate so do not be insistent.

Aquarius

If you get the chance to improve upon something, do so. Expenses may mount. Do not worry there are some gains also today. You may be under some pressure today. Things will eventually fall in place. It is time to meditate and seek blessings from Higher Self.

Pisces

You will be surprised how well the same will be implemented by you successfully. You must try to invoke a sense of urgency or else you may experience a loss in your impetus, which is very necessary at this point of time. You will feel restlessness and may feel a bit laid back.