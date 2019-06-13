Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - June 13, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Don’t worry, be happy. Today you’ll be free of all your worries. The first half of your day might be a little rushed, but the second half of your day will consist of relaxation and fun. Enjoy your favourite meal, and treat yourself to something sweet. It’s the perfect day for doing nothing as things will go your way either way.

Taurus

Any difficulty coming your way today will be put out by your skill and confidence. Today you’ll be able to tackle all the hard parts of life, be it professional or personal. Things might seem like they’re not going your way, but the power in you is going to help you beat all odds and solve through those issues. Just have faith in yourself and things will workout.

Gemini

Socialising against your will is in your cards today. Even if you don’t feel like socialising, you’ll end up going to events that you wouldn’t really want to be at. If people irk you today, then keep away from them. Seclude yourself from others as your irritability might pass on to them and create friction. It’s best to keep to yourself today.

Cancer

Get ready to face unusual situations. You’ll have to single handedly take care of whatever comes your way. Don’t stress about this though, as you will have all the resources to handle things that come towards you. Your resources will include your skills, and people you can trust. Make sure you take advantage of this and handle things with care.

Leo

Keep your temper in check today Leo. Little things are going to irritate you and get you all boiled up. It’s going to be very easy for you to get angry at people when they haven’t even done anything. Don’t let your frustration take over your productivity for the day. Find time to meditate to keep calm, or else things might go haywire.

Virgo

Don’t blow things out of proportion today as this might create friction between you and close ones. Ty to let go of little things and focus on the bigger picture. Don’t let miniscule challenges get to you today. It’s going to be very easy to make mountains out of molehills. Make sure you avoid that at all costs and keep your cool.

Libra

Today is a day to stick to routine. You have a daily routine in place, and it’s best to follow it word to word. Write down all the things you need to get done and make sure you don’t procrastinate on it. It’s going to be a busy and monotonous day for you, but once all your tasks are done with, you will feel a sense of accomplishment.

Scorpio

It’s okay to pamper yourself once in a while, and today feel free to do that. Don’t waste time on working on extra things that aren’t in your to-do list. Stick to what you know, and spend the rest of the time working on yourself and treating yourself. Take a spa day, or take a roadtrip to refresh your mind. It will be good for you soulfully.

Sagittarius

Whatever you’re doing today, you’ll receive unexpected results from it. People around you will be shocked by your success. However, keep a low profile and don’t show off. Celebrate your success, but don’t over do it. Stay humble and keep working towards your long term goal. Your focused mindset will help you through it all.

Capricorn

You’re beaming with positivity today Cap. This is a new thing for you, and people might be surprised when you bring the positive side of yourself. Good things are coming your way, so stay positive and don’t let negativity flow into your system. Your positive vibes are going to pass on to people and they are going to be attracted to your charm.

Aquarius

You usually live in your own bubble and lose track of reality. However, today, make sure you keep your feet on the ground. Remember that things might not always go your way, and you might not always be liked by everyone. Don’t let this get to you though. Whatever you’re destined for will come your way eventually, and it’s going to be good either way.

Pisces

You will be busy dealing with minor situations that others will put across to you. Don’t get overwhelmed by this. People come to you because they know that you can solve things easily for them. However, spend very little time in taking care of these situations and don’t forget the things you have to do for yourself.