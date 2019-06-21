Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—June 21, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You will enjoy socialising today. You will find yourself at events that you never anticipated going to. Love might not find you boldly today and it might not be obvious, but a meeting and conversation with leave you curious and wanting more. Don’t forget to take this person’s number as it could be something in the future.

Taurus

Today you can test the waters with that certain someone you’ve been eyeing for a while. It’s not certain that they might reciprocate in the same romantic way, but you will definitely end up getting close in the near future. So don’t give up if they don’t show any interest today, keep the talking going and bring them closer to you slowly.

Gemini

It’s a great day go out and meet new people. Expand your social circle and add new people to your group. You might even meet someone who will peak your interest in a very different way. You might have not felt this way in a while, so don’t get overwhelmed by the feeling of this new person entering your life.

Cancer

Problems you might have been facing with your significant other are going to get solved today. They’re going to realise that you’re hurt and will come and apologise. Here is where you play your part. Don’t show so much attitude, and just accept the apology to smooth things out between the two of you. It’s not a big issue and there’s no need to stretch it further.

Leo

Your intuition is very strong today. It’s likely for you to enter a room and spot the person you’re going to get along with immediately. This is a good thing for you because you wouldn’t have to spend time socialising with people you don’t want around you. Focus on the one person you want to talk to and approach them confidently. There’s no way they can’t like you.

Virgo

You might not be inclined towards a romantic relationship today, but you’ll see people approaching you more than ever. If this isn’t something you’re interested in, then don’t force yourself to go ahead with it. Turn people down gently without hurting their feelings, but think about your feelings first. Put yourself before you put your love life forward. It’s better to focus on work today.

Libra

Passion might not be something that is going to come to you today. However, you will definitely build a connection with someone very unexpected. In fact, it could be someone from your past as well. You’ll realise that both of you gel so much better now and this could blossom into something fun for the two of you. So don’t push this person away from you because of the past.

Scorpio

Stop trying to attract people with your looks today, instead attract them with your smartness and awareness of current affairs. The people around you tend to be attracted to intelligence today more than anything else. Highlight the inner side of you and show off your knowledge and people will realise you’re more than just your good looks.

Sagittarius

Your communication skills are doing extremely well today. If there’s someone new you want to meet, then today is a great day to do it. Whether platonic or romantic, people will be around you anyway. You will attract them with your suave way of talking and your knowledge on things going on currently. If there’s someone you’re interested in, tell them because it’s likely that they feel the same way.

Capricorn

If you’re looking for love, today is not the best day to do it. You’re probably looking your best physically, but there are things running in your head that you yourself aren’t able to understand at the moment. Seeking out a partner at this time will not only be bad for you, but for them as well. Wait it out, and wait to clear your head before rushing into anything with anyone.

Aquarius

Dating is in the air. If you’re single, then don’t fixate on one person today. We know you’re more of a one partner person, but sometimes it’s good to explore your options. You might find someone you didn’t expect to get together with. But keep your options open and don’t focus on just one person.

Pisces

If you’ve had your eye on someone for a while, then today is your lucky day. They might approach you and you won’t have to do a thing. You’re attracting the person you’ve been focused on for a while and this is something you want. Today is your lucky day so enjoy the attention you’ll be getting from this person.