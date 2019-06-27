Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—June 27, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You’re extremely good at intuiting the energies around you. You realise people who are going to be good to you and people who aren’t. Today, a friend of yours might need your help trying to figure out whether the people around him/her are good or not. Help them out with your intuition and lead them on the right path.

Taurus

Family decisions might put you in a tough spot today. You might have to pick sides and this will confuse you on what to do and who to pick. Don’t play favourites today Taurus. Think rationally and figure out what is best for the family. Pick the side of the person who is more practical because in the end this decision is going to affect you and your entire family.

Gemini

Make sure you manage your time well today. The day is going to run away from you faster than you thought it would. You might think you have a lot of time to reach your deadlines, but you don’t. Plan your day well enough that you will be able to finish all your tasks, or else you might end up getting in trouble. Don’t waste time on things that aren’t important.

Cancer

You might be caught up between two important decisions Cancer. Remember that whatever you pick is going to be the final decision. Don’t let anyone else influence your mind and answer or else things might not work out for you. If you take your life into your own hands, then things are going to be great and you’ll end up making the right choices.

Leo

Handle yourself with care today. You’re a little clumsy and prone to accidents. Try to stay away from the roads and the outside world. Stay inside, stay seated and focus on what you’re working out. It’s not a good day to take risks and start something new. Stick to what you know and what you’re good at today and your day will go well.

Virgo

Luck is on your side today. You will be extremely lucky in terms of getting what you want. If there’s something you’ve been afraid to ask for, then do it today because no one will deny anything for you today. It’s a day when everyone is going to say yes to you. Take advantage of this and get all your work done by others.

Libra

There’s a lot on your mind that you need to clear out. Talk to a friend that you can trust. Spend some time explaining to them what is bothering you and you will feel much better. Pent up tension and stress isn’t good for your body today. Try doing something to relieve that stress, such as meditating or going for a short run.

Scorpio

If there’s a big purchase you’ve been wanting to make for a while, today is the day to do it. Finances are in your positive side and you’re doing extremely well for yourself. Make sure you invest in something that can help you and your family out in the future. Fulfil all the dreams you’ve been wanting to but haven’t due to lack of finances.

Sagittarius

Use today to focus on your work, education and career. You’re a playful soul and everyone appreciates that. However, make sure that today you spend time in figuring out what you want to do with your life. Playfulness and fun isn’t going to take you too far all the time. You need a full proof plan regarding how you want your life to end up. Plan this out today and you’ll feel at peace.

Capricorn

Your communication powers are high today. Work on networking and meeting new people. This is going to help you in both your professional and personal life. You’re good at charming people with your words and it won’t be hard for you to do so today as well. Make sure you talk to everyone with an agenda in mind and introduce them to charming side of you.

Aquarius

Don’t take important decisions today as your mindset is very playful. Instead, spend today playing a board game, watching tv or coming up with harmless pranks. Things will go smoothly and lightly today. No stress is going to come your way so sit back and enjoy your day.

Pisces

Look around everywhere but don’t talk much. Notice what is going on around you, but don’t give your opinions on things. You’ll end up seeing a different side of people at your workplace which will shock you and make you realise how to treat these people. Don’t let anyone take advantage of you not speaking today.