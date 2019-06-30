Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - June 30, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Aries

If you’ve been denying yourself of rest and downtime, then today is the day to put that on top of the list. As usual, you’re overworking yourself and thinking too much. Try not to do this as it will mess up with your productivity. Make sure you’re taking breaks to rest your mind so you don’t get blocked creatively.

Taurus

Today’s energies are going to build shades over your eyes. This means that you might not see things clearly and you might not see people for who they are. Avoid taking up any new tasks and meeting new people as the decisions you’ll end up making regarding this won’t be of your best interest. You might end up taking up something you’re not able to do if you don’t make the right choices.

Gemini

You’re not seeing your future clearly and this is bothering you today. It’s okay to live in the present Gemini. You don’t need to plan for ahead as of now. You have your life together currently so it’s best to keep on living it like that. Don’t stress too much about the future, things will work out well for you.

Cancer

You’re going to be forced to make choices about something you’re not ready to face as yet. Before you get hyper and scared, just remember that deep down inside, you know what you want. Ask for some time to think rationally before you give your final verdict. Don’t say things for the sake of saying them. It’s okay to delay things a bit as long as it will benefit you.

Leo

Watch your wallet today Leo. You might have finances in the backend, but you need to save that for a rainy day. Don’t go spend everything in one place today. You could lose money very easily today as it isn’t going to stick in your hand. If possible, hand over your wallet to someone and try not to spend unless it’s really needed.

Virgo

Relationships might get confusing today. You want something and you will receive something else. This doesn’t mean that what you get is bad, it just means that you don’t have what you want. However, if you wait for it, you’ll hear and receive exactly what you want. Hang in there.

Libra

You haven’t been feeling inspired lately. Find something that has inspired you before and go back to it. If not, then take a walk in fresh nature and you’ll find the ideas and answers you’re looking for. Don’t beat yourself up over the block you’re having. Everyone goes through it, it’s only human.

Scorpio

Consider a time for a pause Scorpio. There’s too much on your plate and you’re messing it all up by mixing things up and not prioritising. Make sure you know what needs to be done first and finish that up before moving on to other things. Take a pause after each task and things will go smoothly. You’ll also feel fresh before doing things this way.

Sagittarius

Mixed signals are coming your way today. You’re not able to understand what people are saying and if you don’t ask, this might create a lot of trouble. Don’t be afraid to ask questions if you don’t understand something. It’s better to ask questions than to be under a misunderstanding.

Capricorn

You’ve been pushing yourself too hard and you’re secluding the world around you. This is a bad practice cap. You need to understand that what you’re doing is enough and you need to stop pushing yourself so hard today. Take a deep breath, step back and go over your accomplishments. This will make you feel better about yourself and give you the confidence you seem to have lost.

Aquarius

If you’re feeling particularly down today, then go and meditate. You might feel very anxious because your mind is full for no reason at all. Try to breathe and take time out to understand that things are okay. No one is against you and no one hates you. Spend time improving your communication skills as well.

Pisces

Instead of worrying about a missed opportunity from the past, focus on the future. You can work for better results and things will be fine. Stop regretting what you didn’t do and work for things you want to do ahead. There’s no point in delving over things you can’t change. So sit back, plan for the future and focus on the present.