Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—March 10, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You are so interested in having an enjoyable time that you often overlook little chores and obligations, and you find it hard to understand why someone else should hold up the party because of some insignificant chore. It seems very clear to you that now is the time to really enjoy an enjoyable time, and hopefully your spouse or partner feels the same way.

Taurus

Your spouse or partner may be a source of disappointment when their behaviour falls short of your expectations. Although you may think you are being obvious about your wants and needs, your mate may not have a true understanding or be able to read your intentions. Even if you do not see eye to eye with your mate, reflecting on the more positive qualities of the relationship will help smooth over minor difficulties.

Gemini

You have distinct impressions which prove remarkably accurate. You also have much to offer to people who are confined or hospitalized now in the form of guidance and compassion.

Cancer

Conflicts of interest may arise between you and a superior or co-worker, leaving you feeling you do not get the respect or approval you seek. Try not to assess your self-worth only based on what you can accomplish at work now. Hold on to your self-confidence and take this time as an opportunity to gain further understanding of your vocational purposes and directions.

Leo

You are feeling confident and the serious-mindedness and maturity of your communications is appreciated by others. You have a greater rapport with others now, especially on issues that deeply concern you. Others seem less superficial and irresponsible to you, and you feel greater respect for them.

Virgo

You take on the additional pressures without the assurance of a promotion or higher position in the organization and therefore you are in a dilemma over whether you are being exploited or manipulated. You must use this period to tap into your own inner guidance and wisdom to steer you toward success.

Libra

Finding other people who support your position may seem impossible now. It may be best to let someone else take the lead now, even if you are not willing to go along with their plans. You are better off waiting for a more opportune period to advance your personal and professional interests.

Scorpio

The relationship with your mate is mutually supportive and encourages you both to see each other as unique and special individuals. You share mutual trust, devotion and admiration as a couple and are secure in the understanding that your partner will be at your side through thick and thin. There is likelihood that a deeper commitment will take place in your relationship.

Sagittarius

You may also find yourself feeling the need to approach others about the way they express themselves and treat others. You may find yourself feeling disappointed in others or losing confidence in yourself but do not allow yourself to wallow in self-pity and negative feelings. Instead, try to see clearly where changes are needed and make them.

Capricorn

Your personal needs and caretaking abilities are in tune with your loved ones, and great strides can be made in fulfilling family needs. The sharing of household responsibilities and nurturing needs are cooperative and easily handled. Health matters may improve under this astrological influence.

Aquarius

Pisces

You are likely to visit places that inspire you, and you feel more excited about your daily life and the things you do. Most obvious is the change in relationships to others. Drab and dull interactions seem to evaporate as you find exciting ideas and interests to share. This is an excellent time to investigate new clubs, groups, or individuals that you previously have not taken the time to become familiar with.