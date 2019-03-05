Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—March 5, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You are so interested in having a valuable time that you often overlook little chores and obligations, and you find it hard to understand why someone else should hold up the party because of some insignificant chore. It seems very clear to you that now is the time to really enjoy an appropriate time, and hopefully your spouse or partner feels the same way.

Taurus

It is likely you will feel some resentment toward your partner if you feel you are not being appreciated and respected. Even if you do not see eye to eye with your mate, reflecting on the more positive qualities of the relationship will help smooth over minor difficulties.

Gemini

Cancer

Conflicts of interest may arise between you and a superior or co-worker, leaving you feeling you do not get the respect or approval you seek. Try not to assess your self-worth only based on what you can accomplish at work now. Hold on to your self-confidence and take this time as an opportunity to gain further understanding of your vocational purposes and directions.

Leo

This is an appropriate time for any communications with authorities or persons of social prominence. You are feeling confident and the serious-mindedness and maturity of your communications is appreciated by others. You have a greater rapport with others now, especially on issues that deeply concern you. Others seem less superficial and irresponsible to you, and you feel greater respect for them.

Virgo

Others may not be straightforward and honest in your associations with them. For example, you may be overworked at your job, because your boss or superior has higher than usual expectations of your abilities. You take on the additional pressures without the assurance of a promotion or higher position in the organization and therefore you are in a dilemma over whether you are being exploited or manipulated.

Libra

Your sense of pride can be wounded if you allow others to get the best of you. You are better off waiting for a more opportune period to advance your personal and professional interests. Try to avoid stirring up controversy when stating your views and opinions now. You may be eager to put your ideas and thoughts into operation, but lack cooperation on several fronts.

Scorpio

The relationship with your mate is mutually supportive and encourages you both to see each other as unique and special individuals. There is likelihood that a deeper commitment will take place in your relationship. Or if you are without a "significant other", a brand-new attraction may come into your life, and you might form an alliance based on complementary personalities and mutual interests.

Sagittarius

This is the time to evaluate whether you are guilty of any hypocrisies, insincerities, or laxness in expressing the ideals and beliefs that are important to you. You may find yourself feeling disappointed in others or losing confidence in yourself but do not allow yourself to wallow in self-pity and negative feelings. Instead, try to see clearly where changes are needed and make them.

Capricorn

This is a time when legal affairs should prove to be beneficial, and there is a possibility of an inheritance or of receiving much needed financial assistance at this time. The sharing of household responsibilities and nurturing needs are cooperative and easily handled. Health matters may improve under this astrological influence.

Aquarius

If you have a skill or talent in an area, this would be an appropriate time to improve or enhance this ability. Intuitive flashes or hunches may reveal insightful ideas or useful ways to plan and strategize new methods or creative enterprises. Networking with people who share your intellectual and creative interests will also work out to your benefit now.

Pisces

You meet people who are interesting and alive. You are likely to visit places that inspire you, and you feel more excited about your daily life and the things you do. Most obvious is the change in relationships to others. Drab and dull interactions seem to evaporate as you find exciting ideas and interests to share.