Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — May 20, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You’re feeling exceptionally inspired today. This is great because you can now finally finish up tasks that you’ve been putting off for a while now. Your inspiring attitude is also going to get passed to the people around you. So it’s going to be a day of productivity over all. Be prepared for a tiring but positive day.

Taurus

You may have to focus on mending relationships with your partner today. You’ve been too busy lately and they’re starting to feel it. Spend time with your partner and remind them that they’re still an important part of your life. Keep your ego out of the way and keep an open mind.

Gemini

Your mind is serious today. You’re going to be undistracted and this is going to work out great for you. If there’s something you’ve been thinking of doing but haven’t gotten around to do it, today is the day you can set your mind to it. In fact, today you’ll be able to do whatever you set your mind to.

Cancer

You need to stay positive today. Your positivity is going to invite new people in your life with whom you are going to have some unforgettable experiences. Be prepared for new friends, and widened communication as this is key in the new relationships you’re going to be building today.

Leo

Dream big Leo. Today whatever you’ve been dreaming about for a while is going to come to you. Your hardwork is finally going to pay off and you’re going to feel a sense of fulfillment and content. Keep your hopes high today as it’s a good day for you. Today is filled with good news and new opportunities.

Virgo

You should trust your ability to advice people. Your friends might seek your wisdom. Don’t be afraid to be honest with them as they’ve come to you because they want your honest advice on things in their lives. You’re like a mentor for some people, try maintaining that position.

Libra

You’re going to be high on life today Libra. You’re going to notice all the good things around you. Don’t just notice them, appreciate them as well. Keep your eyes open for new ideas and new people around you. There’s going to be a lot of good you’re going to notice. Make sure you’re grateful for the little things in life.

Scorpio

Place your feet on the pedal and energise yourself today. Finish up all your chores, and do everything you’ve been meaning to do. You should try and finish all your tasks in the first half of the day today so you can spend the second half focusing on yourself and taking some time to relax.

Sagittarius

You have been hurt, but you can’t stay down. Wash up and fix yourself because it’s time to bounce back up and reveal the true you once again. Don’t worry about all the problems around you, they have nothing to do with you. Just focus on yourself today and focus on moving on from the bad things that are keeping you down.

Capricorn

Everyone is noticing your loving side that you’ve been putting on display these days. Don’t get rid of this side. However, be careful to who you show your love to as some people might not have your best interest at heart. Keep your eyes out for the ones that are true to you and for the ones who are just around to take advantage of you.

Aquarius

You might be put in a position where you’ll have to pick sides. However, be diplomatic as you don’t want to ruin your relationship with anyone. Your words and decisions might be questioned, but don’t get scared of this. Instead, explain yourself so people can understand your side of things.

Pisces

Don’t push your opinions on people today. You have some great ideas and advice inside of you, but not everyone wants your opinion. Instead, sit back and let people do what they want. Focus on what you want and continue working towards your long time goals.