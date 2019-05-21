Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — May 21, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Time to get serious about what your goals. If you need help, you will receive it. Reach out to people you’ve helped in the past and they’ll be more than happy to be there for you. It’s a very productive day for you and the best thing to do is to channel your productivity in what you actually want from life.

Taurus

You might meet someone special at a social gathering. This person is going to make you feel instantly comfortable and at home. However, remember not to trust them blindly. Not everyone who walks in your life might wish well for you. Keep your eyes out for the ones that have good intentions towards you, especially today.

Gemini

If you’ve been too impulsive lately, then it’s time to take a step back. Instead of just getting up and doing things, try to plan your day out. This will give you a clear picture of what needs to be done and there will be no haste or confusion during the day. Remember to prioritise your tasks.

Cancer

You’re looking for peace and quiet today, but you’re not going to receive it if you keep socialising all day long. Try to stay away from all the socialising you’ve been doing lately. Do something by yourself and you’ll receive the serenity that you’ve been searching for.

Leo

A secret you’ve been holding in is going to slip out of you mistakenly today. If this is something you really don’t want anyone knowing, then be careful of what you say and who you talk to. Think twice before you speak, because you might just end up blurting out everything you don’t want public.

Virgo

Your career and professional opportunities have been on your mind lately. Today, broaden your horizons and go past thinking about your career. Try to take up a new hobby, or indulge in something you haven’t had the time to do lately. Work work work can get boring and you need something to switch the daily routine up.

Libra

An old flame might be up for rekindling the past. This is going to be good for you as you haven’t had a lot of luck in the romantic department lately. Remember to allow this person to enter your life once again. Life is all about second chances and it would be good if you gave second chances as well. This could be good for you.

Scorpio

Make sure you run your plans and ideas by someone who might not appreciate you taking all decisions by yourself. This doesn’t mean that you don’t have great ideas, it just means that you need to keep people around you as you’ll need help with certain projects coming up. So remember to share your ideas.

Sagittarius

You’re going to be given tasks that you’ve never done alone. However, today this responsibility is going to be pushed onto your completely. It’s not necessarily going to be work related, it could be something at your home, or even an event that you and your friends are organising. Don’t get intimidated by this responsibility, you can do anything you want by putting your energy into it.

Capricorn

Your family and friends are going to want your attention today. They think you’ve been working too much, and this is right Cap. You need to take a day off your work oriented life and focus on the people that you love. It’s important to make time for them as well. Try to meet as many people as you can and spend some time with them.

Aquarius

Stick to your plans today. If there’s something you’ve planned and are thinking of changing it up, then don’t. Organisation is the key for the day, and if you don’t remain organised and things might get messed up. So remember to stick to what you’ve planned to keep the day on a smooth road.

Pisces

There are going to be some last minute changes in your travel plans Pisces. Don’t get disheartened by this as whatever is coming later is the best in store for you. Today isn’t a good day to travel as it is, so if possible, postpone your trip. Keep your bags packed though, as you’re going to travel soon.