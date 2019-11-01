Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — November 1, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Be ready to receive an immense amount of emotional support from those around you. It’s a good day to sit back, relax, and let yourself breathe. It’s the first day of the month, and it’s best to not stress over things. Put your work aside and take some time for yourself.

Taurus

Spruce up your day a little bit by going ahead and doing things you wouldn’t usually do. Try to find new interests to broaden your horizons and explore a little more. By having a repetitive schedule, you’ll end up getting bored with your tasks. So make sure you switch things up here and there.

Gemini

You might feel an emotional strain on yourself today. A lot of feelings are going to be rushing inside you and this might make you feel overwhelmed. Today, spend your day by going slow with things. Take a day off from work and do something that relaxes you. You will feel better.

Cancer

People may try to put you down today - however, don’t let them win. Your emotions are your weakness, and people tend to take advantage of that. Try to make your emotions your strength and act upon how you’re feeling. Don’t let people tell you what to do. In fact, put your bossy foot forward and stick to your ideas and opinions.

Leo

It’s a great day for you. Everything is going to go exactly how you want it to. So don’t worry about anything. Just go on about your day like you want to and things will fall into place. If there’s a decision you need to make, then it’s best you make it today as things are bound to happen how you want them to.

Virgo

You might end up being in an emotional battle with yourself today. Your heart wants something and your brain wants something else. Weight out the pros and cons and see what works best for you. Remember, sometimes it’s better to listen to your heart over your brain.

Libra

Personal relationships are taking the highroad today. If you’ve had any issues with someone around you, they’re going to be solved and you’re going to find yourself in a happy place. It’s a good day to reach out to those you haven’t spoken to in a while.

Scorpio

There’s a lot for you to learn today. You might find yourself a little agitated due to the fact that people are going to try to teach you things. Yes, you do know a lot - but you don’t know everything. So keep an open mind and make sure you listen to others. This will help your skillset.

Sagittarius

Surprises are waiting to come to you. You’re going to be faced with a lot of unexpected things today, but don’t worry, they’re all going to be in your favour. Take advantage of the day and make the most of the good news coming towards you.

Capricorn

You’ve been pushing yourself way too hard and your emotions are all over the place. If you’ve had a fall out with someone, it’s okay to let it go. The only thing you can do is try to solve things - but if the people around you do not reciprocate, then it’s best to let it go and live your life.

Aquarius

Learn to distance yourself from people. Those who you think are your friends aren’t the ones who are true to you. Open your eyes today and try to figure out who has good intentions towards you and who doesn’t. Spend more time with family as they aren’t going to wrong you.

Pisces

You might feel like things are moving too fast today - and this is true. But don’t stress yourself out, because you are eventually going to catch up to the pace and sort your things out. However, for that to happen you’re going to have to stay calm. So make sure you don’t panic while seeing your task list.