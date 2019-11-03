Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today- November 3, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You aren’t spending time with your loved ones, and this is because you have a lot on your plate at the office. It’s best to leave the office behind once you’re home. Don’t let your family and friends feel neglected because of your work.

Taurus

Time is by your side at the workplace today. Remember when you felt like you had no time to do things? Well that is going to change. Today, you’ll have all the time in the world to finish all your tasks. Your work life is going to go smoothly and you’ll find yourself enjoying your work.

Gemini

Even though it’s Sunday, you should be working. You’ve been slacking a little too much on the career front but it’s now time to set your priorities straight. Focus on your work, and you’re bound to excel. Don’t get distracted by things around you.

Cancer

Your mind is focused on the goals you set for yourself a while back - but you need to realise that times have changed and so have your goals. Don’t spend the day delving over old goals that don’t matter right now. Instead, focus on what you’re going to be doing next and how it’s going to benefit you.

Leo

Regardless of whether you are physically not at work, your brain is as yet stuck there. Offering yourself a psychological reprieve will be more difficult than one might expect. Participate in a physical activity. Utilize this dynamic movement to let out any pressure, strain, or perplexity you are conveying.

Virgo

Your career is one of the most important things in your life right now. However, sometimes it’s beneficial to take a break from thinking about work and focus on other things. Getting your mind off

work will open up your mind - and who knows, you might just end up coming up with ideas that benefit your career.

Libra

It’s time to go all work mode on everyone. People around you are slacking off and not doing their work, and this is going to affect your performance. Make sure you put your bossy foot forward and tell others to do their work properly. Be a good leader, and a promotion will be in the cards for you.

Scorpio

Your work might be in danger. Even if you don’t have to be at work today, try to reply to all emails and texts related to your work. Things may be a little wonky and your boss might need your help. Try to be there at this time as eventually it will work out to your benefit.

Sagittarius

Regardless of whether you aren't grinding away today, work will be at the top of your thoughts because of somebody who calls and asks you a business related question. Remember that you are not committed to handle this inquiry at this moment. In all probability, it can hold up until Monday.

Capricorn

Balance is very important Cap. It’s Sunday, and you should treat it like a Sunday. Put away your laptop and phone, stop replying to emails and texts, and just zen out. It’s your day to relax and do things that you want to do. Work can wait.

Aquarius

If you’re thinking of branching out and starting your own business, then stop right there. You might have everything for the investment, but remember, you might not have all the skills needed. So it will be best to learn first before starting out on your own.

Pisces

Sunday is the day to relax, but you might receive a call from your boss that you’ll have to attend. However, make sure you put your foot down and remind your boss that it’s your day to chill out. Don’t work when you’re not supposed to. It’s okay to have your own life - especially on Sundays.