Dev Diwali 2025: When Is Dev Deepawali? Know The Date, Muhurat, And Significance Of The Festival Of Lights In Varanasi

When Is Dev Diwali 2025: Dev Deepawali, also known as Dev Diwali or Tripurotsav, is one of the most divine and visually stunning festivals celebrated in Varanasi, the spiritual capital of India. In 2025, Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. This sacred festival marks the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Dev Diwali 2025 Date and Timings

Dev Deepawali Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pradoshakal Dev Deepawali Muhurat: 17:15 to 19:50

Duration: 2 Hours 35 Minutes

Purnima Tithi Begins: 22:36 on November 4, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends: 18:48 on November 5, 2025

Significance of Dev Diwali

Dev Deepawali is celebrated fifteen days after Diwali, on Kartik Purnima. It is believed that on this day, the Devas (Gods) descend to Earth to bathe in the holy River Ganga. The festival holds great spiritual importance as devotees perform rituals to purify their souls and seek divine blessings from Lord Shiva.

Rituals and Celebrations

On this day, thousands of devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges River during the early hours, which is believed to wash away sins and bring peace and prosperity. In the evening, the entire city of Varanasi transforms into a mesmerizing sight of lights, as millions of earthen lamps (diyas) illuminate the ghats, temples, and riverbanks.

The Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat is one of the major highlights of Dev Deepawali, attracting pilgrims and tourists from across the world. The rhythmic chants, ringing bells, and glowing diyas create a divine atmosphere symbolizing harmony and devotion.

Spiritual Essence

Dev Deepawali is also known as Tripurari Purnima, marking Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon Tripurasura. It celebrates the power of faith and light conquering darkness, emphasising inner purity and spiritual awakening.

Dev Deepawali 2025 in Varanasi will once again showcase the city’s spiritual charm and divine beauty. From the holy dip in the Ganges to the breathtaking illumination of ghats, this festival is truly a celestial experience that connects devotees to the divine light of Lord Shiva.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)