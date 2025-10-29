Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Is Dev Uthani Ekadashi On November 1 Or November 2? Check Correct Date, Tithi And Parana Time

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Among the 24 Ekadashis observed by Hindus each year, Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, holds a very special place. It falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik and marks the day when Lord Vishnu awakens from his four-month-long divine slumber, known as Chaturmas, and rises from the Ksheer Sagar (the ocean of milk).

According to the Drik Panchang, “Parana” is the ritual of breaking the fast and it is performed after sunrise on the day following Ekadashi. It must be done within the Dwadashi Tithi, unless the tithi ends before sunrise. On this sacred day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu with deep devotion, seeking blessings for prosperity and spiritual upliftment.

As per Hindu tradition, Dev Uthani Ekadashi also marks the divine wedding of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Tulsi, who is believed to be the earthly incarnation of Vrinda. Devotees perform the Tulsi Vivah ceremony with great reverence, as it is believed to bring happiness, peace, and marital harmony into their lives.

Here is the exact date and time of tithi according to the Drik Panchang:

Dev Uthani Ekadishi 2025: Correct Date And Time

Ekadashi Tithi begins: November 1, 2025, at 9:11 AM

Ekadashi Tithi ends: November 2, 2025, at 7:31 AM

Parana (fast-breaking) time: November 2, 2025, from 1:11 PM to 3:24 PM

Hari Vasara (Parana day) end time: November 2, 2025, at 12:55 PM

Gauna Ekadashi 2025: Date and Time

On this sacred day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu wearing white or yellow clothes. They offer fruits and fragrant flowers to the deity and begin the day with a holy bath while chanting Vishnu mantras. Many devotees also observe a fast that starts on Dashami, the day before Ekadashi, and continues until Dwadashi after the Parana Muhurat.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu after a four-month period of divine rest known as Chaturmas. It is believed that fasting and praying on this day cleanse one’s past sins, whether done knowingly or unknowingly, and leads the devotee toward peace and spiritual liberation (moksha).

