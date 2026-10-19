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Devotees flock to temples and grand pandals across India for Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami celebrations

Devotees across India marked Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami with vibrant celebrations, from the sacred Kamakhya Temple and Kedarnath-themed golden jubilee pandal in Guwahati to the iconic silver tableau (Chandi Medhas) traditions of Cuttack.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 01:40 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
Devotees flock to temples and grand pandals across India for Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami celebrations
Image Credit: Pic Credit: ANI

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Devotees flock to temples and grand pandals across India for Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami celebrations
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