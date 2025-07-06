Devshayani Ekadashi 2025: Date, Puja Timings, Fasting Rules, Bhog List & Why Lord Vishnu Sleeps Today - All You Need to Know!

Today, July 6, 2025, marks Devshayani Ekadashi, one of the most spiritually charged days in the Hindu calendar. Also known as Padma Ekadashi, Ashadi Ekadashi, and Hari Shayani Ekadashi, it’s not just another day of fasting; it’s the very moment when Lord Vishnu begins his divine slumber, known as Yogic Nidra, for four months. This sacred period is called Chaturmas and concludes on Prabodhini Ekadashi.

Fasting, prayer, and rituals performed today are believed to bring Akshaya Punya, imperishable rewards. If you've ever wanted to reset your karmic balance and invoke Lord Vishnu's grace, today is the day.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2025: Date, Timings, and Auspicious Yogas

Here are the auspicious dates and timings as per Drik Panchang:

1. Ekadashi Begins: 6:58 PM on July 5, 2025

2. Ekadashi Ends: 9:14 PM on July 6, 2025

3. Parana (Breaking the Fast): July 7, 2025 from 5:29 AM to 8:16 AM

4. Dwadashi Tithi Ends: 11:10 PM on July 7

Special Yogas:

1. Tripushkar Yoga: 9:14 PM to 10:42 PM

2. Ravi Yoga: 5:56 AM to 10:42 PM

3. Nakshatra: Anuradha

The rare combination of Tripushkar Yoga and Anuradha Nakshatra makes today especially powerful for starting new spiritual practices or resolving karmic burdens.

What Happens Spiritually on Devshayani Ekadashi?

According to scriptures, Lord Vishnu goes into a deep cosmic sleep on this day. He rests in the Ksheer Sagar (cosmic ocean) atop Sheshnag until Prabodhini Ekadashi in Kartik month. During this time, Lord Shiva, Goddess Lakshmi, and Brahma take over the worldly affairs. No major auspicious ceremonies like marriages or housewarmings are conducted during Chaturmas.

Puja Vidhi: Step-by-Step Guide to Worship on Devshayani Ekadashi

1. Early Start: Wake up during Brahma Muhurat, bathe, and wear clean clothes.

2. Purify the Space: Sprinkle Ganga Jal in your home, especially in the prayer area.

3. Set Up the Altar: Place idols of Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Shiva-Parvati.

4. Light the Lamp: Use desi ghee in your diya for purity and prosperity.

5. Abhishek Ritual: Bathe the deities with Panchamrit and Ganga water.

6. Floral Offerings: Offer yellow flowers and Aparajita—Lord Vishnu’s favourites.

7. Food Offerings: Present saffron kheer, yellow sweets, fruits, and Tulsi leaves.

8. Chant and Meditate: Recite Ekadashi Vrat Katha and chant Vishnu Sahasranama.

9. Aarti and Prasad: End the puja with Aarti and distribute homemade prasad.

10. Fasting Rules: Avoid rice and onion-garlic. Break your fast the next morning after sunrise within the Dwadashi Tithi.

Important Rules for Parana (Breaking the Fast)

1. Never perform Parana during Hari Vasara (first quarter of Dwadashi).

2. The best time to break the fast is Pratahkal (early morning).

3. Missing Parana within Dwadashi is considered spiritually offensive.

Who Should Observe This Fast?

1. Smarthas (householders): Fast on the first Ekadashi

2. Vaishnavas and renunciates: Observe the second Ekadashi if applicable

3. Serious devotees seeking moksha: May observe both days

Why You Shouldn’t Skip Devshayani Ekadashi

Fasting on Devshayani Ekadashi isn't just about skipping meals, it’s about resetting your spiritual clock. With the Lord asleep, it becomes our responsibility to maintain spiritual discipline. Performing this vrat with complete faith can fulfill wishes, dissolve sins, and attract divine blessings of prosperity, health, and peace.

It is said in the Padma Purana that whoever observes Devshayani Ekadashi with full devotion attains Vaikuntha, Lord Vishnu’s heavenly abode.

A Time for Reflection and Inner Awakening

As the divine caretaker of the universe rests, it's your opportunity to pause too, to align yourself with dharma, to detach from distractions, and to focus on inner growth. Devshayani Ekadashi is not just a ritual; it's a spiritual turning point.

So light that lamp, skip the rice, and connect with the eternal light of Lord Vishnu, because when He sleeps, it's your time to awaken.

