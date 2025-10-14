Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, marks the beginning of the Diwali celebrations and is considered the most auspicious day to buy precious metals, utensils, and other items that symbolise prosperity. Traditionally, buying gold and silver is believed to bring wealth and good fortune. However, not everyone may be able to invest in gold. Don’t worry! There are several alternative purchases that can still attract wealth and positivity into your home this Dhanteras.

1. Silver Coins and Utensils

Even if buying gold is out of reach, silver coins or utensils are considered highly auspicious. Silver is associated with prosperity and divine blessings. Purchasing silver items for your home or gifting them to loved ones is a traditional way to honor the festival while staying within budget.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. Brass, Copper, or Steel Utensils

Brass, copper, and steel utensils are another excellent option for Dhanteras. These metals are not only durable and practical but are also believed to bring positive energy and wealth into the household. You can buy pots, plates, or decorative utensils to enhance both the functionality and auspiciousness of your home.

3. Home Appliances or Gadgets

Buying home appliances or gadgets is a modern alternative that aligns with the spirit of Dhanteras. Kitchen appliances, electronic gadgets, or even small tools are considered lucky purchases. These items not only help in daily life but also signify growth, comfort, and prosperity in the household.

4. Financial Investments: Digital Gold, SIPs, and Bonds

For those looking for long-term wealth, financial investments are a smart choice. Investing in digital gold, mutual funds through SIPs, or government bonds during Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious. These investments can grow over time, symbolizing sustainable wealth and financial stability.

5. Brooms

It might sound unusual, but buying brooms on Dhanteras has a special significance. It is believed that purchasing a new broom brings positive energy into the home and sweeps away negativity, making space for wealth and prosperity. This simple yet powerful purchase is a budget-friendly option for everyone.

Dhanteras is about welcoming prosperity, good fortune, and positive energy into your life. While gold is the most traditional purchase, there are plenty of alternative items—from silver utensils to financial investments and even brooms—that can help attract wealth and happiness. Choose what fits your budget and celebrate the festival with devotion and positivity.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)