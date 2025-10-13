Dhanteras 2025 Dos and Don’ts: Avoid Giving Away These 4 Items To Attract Wealth, Prosperity, And Good Fortune

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival and is considered one of the most auspicious days in Hindu tradition. Celebrated to honour Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, this day is ideal for buying gold, silver, utensils, and other valuable items believed to bring fortune and happiness.

However, as auspicious as the day is for purchases, Dhanteras also comes with certain beliefs and restrictions. Giving away specific items on this day is considered inauspicious and may lead to loss of prosperity or negative energy.

Here are four items you should avoid giving away on Dhanteras to ensure positive energy and abundance in your home:-

1. Do Not Give Away Money

On Dhanteras, donating or giving money—especially coins or cash—is believed to invite financial loss. The day is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, and giving away money may symbolize letting wealth slip away from your life. Instead, focus on bringing money and valuables home to attract prosperity.

Tip: If you wish to donate, do it a day before or after Dhanteras instead of during the main Puja period.

2. Avoid Gifting Black Clothes or Items

Black is often associated with negativity and is considered inauspicious during festivals like Dhanteras and Diwali. Gifting or donating black-colored clothes, bags, or shoes is believed to block the flow of positive energy and attract bad luck.

Tip: Choose colours like red, yellow, green, or gold, which represent prosperity, happiness, and divine energy.

3. Do Not Give Away Oil or Ghee

Oil and ghee are considered symbols of light and positivity, essential for diyas and puja rituals during Dhanteras and Diwali. Giving them away is believed to diminish the brightness and prosperity of your home. Keep these items for your household rituals to maintain divine blessings and wealth.

Tip: Instead of giving them away, light diyas with ghee or mustard oil in your home to invoke Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings.

4. Avoid Giving Away Iron Items

Iron items such as utensils, tools, or decor are traditionally avoided for gifting or donation on Dhanteras. Iron is linked to Saturn (Shani), and it is believed that offering iron on this day may invite challenges or misfortune. Moreover, Dhanteras is meant for buying metals like gold, silver, or brass, which are associated with prosperity.

Tip: If you’re planning to buy utensils, choose silver, brass, or copper over iron or steel for good fortune.

Dhanteras Do’s: What You Should Do Instead

While you should avoid giving away certain items, there are several positive practices to attract wealth and happiness:

Buy gold, silver, or brass items such as coins, jewelry, or utensils.

Light 13 diyas in the evening as part of the Yama Deepam ritual to ward off negativity.

Clean your home to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

Offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera during the Pradosh Kaal (early evening).

Decorate with rangoli and flowers to invite positive energy and blessings.

Dhanteras is a celebration of prosperity, positivity, and new beginnings. While buying and gifting are common on this day, following traditional dos and don’ts helps maintain the day’s auspiciousness. Avoid giving away money, oil, iron, or black items to keep fortune and happiness flowing into your life. Celebrate this Dhanteras 2025 by embracing prosperity, light, and divine energy in every corner of your home.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)