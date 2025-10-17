Dhanteras 2025 Puja Guide: Follow THESE Vastu Rules And Rituals To Invite Luck And Positive Energy
Dhanteras 2025: Dhanteras 2025 is the perfect time to follow Vastu rules and puja rituals to invite wealth, prosperity, and positive energy into your home. Perform Lakshmi, Kubera, and Dhanvantari puja at the auspicious muhurat and decorate your home mindfully to maximize blessings.
- Dhanteras 2025 falls on Saturday, October 18, marking the first day of the Diwali festival.
- The puja with proper Vastu alignment, planetary considerations, and ritual precision is believed to attract wealth, prosperity, and positive energy into the home.
- Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari, and follow key steps to invite divine blessings.
Auspicious Muhurat for Dhanteras 2025
Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
Puja Muhurat (New Delhi): 7:16 PM to 8:20 PM
Best Time for Purchases: Afternoon and evening of October 18, from the start of Trayodashi Tithi (12:18 PM) until the end of the puja muhurat
Following these timings ensures that both your worship and purchases are aligned with cosmic energies, amplifying the blessings of the day.
Key Puja Steps to Attract Wealth and Positive Energy
1. Prepare Your Home
Thoroughly clean and declutter the house to remove negative energy.
Decorate the main entrance with a rangoli featuring lotus designs and inward-pointing footprints of Goddess Lakshmi to welcome her.
2. Set Up the Altar
Place a red cloth on a raised platform in the northeast or east direction.
Arrange idols or images of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari.
Set up a kalash (pot) with clean water, mango leaves, and a coconut to symbolize prosperity.
3. Perform the Puja
Light a desi ghee diya and incense sticks.
Offer flowers, fruits, and sweets (especially kheel-batasha) to the deities.
Place newly purchased items, such as gold, silver, or utensils, on the altar to be blessed.
Chant mantras like:
Om Shri Dhanvantre Namah
Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah
Perform the aarti and distribute prasad to family members.
4. Offer the Yama Deepam
In the evening, light a diya (traditionally made of flour) with oil or ghee.
Place it outside the main entrance, facing the south direction.
This offering honors Lord Yama, the god of death, protecting the family from untimely death.
Vastu and Planetary Rules for Positive Energy
Purify and Align
Mix Gangajal and rock salt in water and sprinkle it around the home to cleanse stagnant energy.
Ensure the puja altar is in the northeast or east direction.
Lighting Diyas
Place one main diya near the entrance facing south for protection.
Additional diyas in the northeast attract prosperity and positive energy.
Respect the North Zone
North is the direction of Lord Kubera. Keep money, jewelry, and new purchases in the north or northeast part of your home to attract wealth.
Balance Planetary Energies
On Dhanteras 2025, the Sun will be in Libra and the Moon in Virgo, a favorable alignment for wealth and health.
The day is also influenced by Venus, the planet of wealth and luxury.
Buy Auspicious Items
Purchase gold, silver, copper, or brass items to invite prosperity.
Avoid Inauspicious Items
Avoid iron, sharp objects, or black-colored items, as they are considered inauspicious.
Do not lend money, as it is believed to send wealth away.
Involve the Family
Engage all family members, especially children, in rituals.
Collective participation amplifies positive energy and reinforces shared intentions for prosperity.
Following Dhanteras 2025 puja tips, aligned with Vastu and planetary principles, helps create an environment of wealth, positivity, and protection. From proper home preparation to lighting diyas and observing the puja with devotion, every step contributes to attracting Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings. This Dhanteras, ensure that your rituals are performed mindfully and at the right muhurat to invite lasting prosperity and positive energy into your home.
