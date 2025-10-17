Dhanteras 2025 Quotes And Greetings To Share With Your Family And Friends

The festive season begins with Dhanteras, marking the first day of the grand Diwali celebrations. In 2025, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18, and it’s the perfect time to spread love, blessings, and good wishes among your family and friends. Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kubera, symbolising wealth, health, and prosperity.

This year, celebrate the spirit of Dhanteras by sharing heartfelt quotes, warm greetings, and beautiful messages that bring positivity and joy to everyone’s life.

Meaning and Significance of Dhanteras

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dhanteras holds special significance as it marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, Lord Kubera for wealth, and Lord Dhanvantari for health and longevity. It’s also considered highly auspicious to buy gold, silver, or utensils, as it symbolizes inviting good fortune into your home.

Sharing thoughtful wishes and messages on this occasion helps strengthen bonds and spread festive cheer.

Dhanteras 2025 Wishes and Messages

“May this Dhanteras light up new dreams, fresh hopes, and endless prosperity in your life. Shubh Dhanteras!”

“On this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, may Goddess Lakshmi bless you with wealth and success. Happy Dhantrayodashi!”

“May your life be filled with the glow of prosperity and happiness. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Dhanteras!”

“On Dhanteras, may you be blessed with health as strong as gold, wealth as shining as silver, and happiness as bright as diyas.”

“Let the light of Dhanteras fill your life with endless blessings, prosperity, and peace.”

“This Dhanteras, may your business grow, your home sparkle, and your heart stay full of positivity.”

“Wishing you good health, boundless wealth, and eternal happiness this Dhanteras and always.”

“May Lord Dhanvantari bless you with good health and Goddess Lakshmi shower her choicest blessings upon you. Happy Dhanteras!”

“Diyas are glowing, sweets are flowing, hearts are knowing it’s time for Dhanteras showing!”

“On this Dhanteras, let’s light diyas of hope and happiness and drive away the darkness of worries.”

Inspirational Dhanteras Quotes

“May the gold you buy today bring everlasting prosperity and luck to your life.”

“Prosperity is not in wealth alone, but in peace and happiness. Wishing you both this Dhanteras.”

“The true wealth of life lies in good health, happiness, and harmony.”

“This Dhanteras, may every diya you light bring success and every smile you share attract blessings.”

“Let the light of Dhanteras guide your path toward success, abundance, and inner peace.”

Warm Greetings for Friends and Family

“May the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi fill your home with joy and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras to you and your loved ones!”

“Wishing you a sparkling Dhanteras filled with love, laughter, and success.”

“This Dhanteras, may your hard work turn into gold and your dreams turn into reality.”

“On this pious day, may fortune, happiness, and health be your constant companions.”

“From my home to yours, sending you heartwarming wishes for a prosperous and joyous Dhanteras!”

Dhanteras is not just about buying gold or decorating your home—it’s about celebrating abundance, sharing positivity, and cherishing togetherness. Send these beautiful Dhanteras 2025 quotes, wishes, and greetings to your loved ones and make their festive season even more special.