DHANTERAS 2025

Dhanteras 2025 Rangoli Designs: Here Are Ideas To Decorate Your Home For Wealth And Prosperity

Dhanteras 2025 brings a chance to beautify your home with stunning Rangoli designs symbolizing wealth and prosperity. From traditional floral motifs to diya-inspired patterns, each design welcomes Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings. Decorating the entrance and puja area enhances positivity and festive charm.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Dhanteras, the first day of the Diwali festival, is not just about pujas and shopping—it’s also a day to invite positive energy.
  • One of the most traditional and visually appealing ways to do this is by creating beautiful rangoli designs at your entrance or puja area.
  • Dhanteras falls on Saturday, October 18, making it the perfect time to get creative with your rangoli and welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera into your home.
Dhanteras 2025 Rangoli Designs: Here Are Ideas To Decorate Your Home For Wealth And ProsperityPic Credit: Freepik

Dhanteras, the first day of the Diwali festival, is not just about pujas and shopping—it’s also a day to invite positive energy and prosperity into your home. One of the most traditional and visually appealing ways to do this is by creating beautiful rangoli designs at your entrance or puja area. In 2025, Dhanteras falls on Saturday, October 18, making it the perfect time to get creative with your rangoli and welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera into your home.

Significance of Rangoli on Dhanteras

Rangoli designs are more than just decoration. They are believed to attract wealth, positivity, and divine blessings. Traditional patterns often include:

Lotus motifs – symbolising purity and prosperity

Footprints of Goddess Lakshmi – welcoming the goddess into your home

Geometric shapes and floral patterns – promoting harmony and balance

Diya designs – representing light and removal of negativity

Popular Rangoli Ideas for Dhanteras 2025

Traditional Lotus Rangoli

Draw a large lotus at the center and decorate with vibrant colors like red, yellow, and pink.

Add small diyas around the petals to enhance the festive glow.

Goddess Lakshmi Footprints

Create tiny footprints leading to the main entrance or puja area using white or colored rangoli powder.

This design symbolizes Goddess Lakshmi entering your home with wealth and blessings.

Floral and Geometric Patterns

Combine flowers like marigold, rose petals, or fresh leaves with rangoli powders.

Add intricate geometric shapes around the flowers for a modern yet traditional look.

Diya Rangoli Designs

Use diyas to form patterns or borders of your rangoli.

This not only decorates the home but also illuminates the space, creating a positive atmosphere.

Gold and Silver Accent Rangoli

Sprinkle gold or silver powder over the rangoli for an elegant touch.

This is perfect for Dhanteras, a day dedicated to wealth and prosperity.

Tips for Creating the Perfect Dhanteras Rangoli

Choose the right location: The main entrance or puja area is ideal.

Use fresh flowers: Marigold, rose petals, and mango leaves enhance positive vibes.

Combine colours wisely: Use bright and festive shades like red, yellow, orange, and green.

Add diyas or candles: Light brings warmth, positivity, and energy to the design.

Keep it simple or intricate: Depending on time and skill, rangoli can be minimalist or highly detailed.

Rangoli is an essential part of Dhanteras decor, welcoming Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and positive energy into your home. Whether you opt for traditional motifs like lotus and footprints or modern geometric patterns, the key is to create the rangoli with devotion and care. In 2025, let your Dhanteras rangoli designs shine with colors, light, and prosperity, setting the tone for a blessed Diwali celebration.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

