Dhanteras 2025: What To Buy This Year For Good Luck - From Gold To Silver And 5 Auspicious Items For Prosperity
Dhanteras 2025, celebrated on 18 October, is the perfect day to bring wealth, prosperity, and good fortune into your home. Buying gold, silver, coins, Lakshmi idols, kitchenware, and electronics on this day is considered highly auspicious. Each item symbolizes abundance, protection, and positive energy for the family.
- Dhanteras, celebrated on 18 October 2025, marks the first day of the five-day Diwali festival.
- It is considered one of the most auspicious days to bring wealth, prosperity, and good fortune into the home.
Dhanteras, celebrated on 18 October 2025, marks the first day of the five-day Diwali festival and is considered one of the most auspicious days to bring wealth, prosperity, and good fortune into the home. Traditionally, buying valuable items on Dhanteras is believed to invite Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Lord Kubera, the god of riches, into your life.
According to Drik Panchang, Here’s a guide on what to buy this Dhanteras 2025 to maximise blessings and prosperity:-
1. Gold
Gold is considered the most auspicious purchase on Dhanteras. Buying gold symbolizes wealth, security, and divine blessings. From jewellery pieces like necklaces, rings, and bangles to small gold coins, investing in gold ensures both material and spiritual prosperity.
2. Silver
Silver is another traditional purchase on Dhanteras, believed to attract positive energy and bring harmony to the household. Silver utensils, idols of deities, or coins are popular choices, as they are associated with purity and prosperity.
3. Utensils and Kitchenware
Purchasing new kitchenware or utensils is considered highly auspicious. According to tradition, buying metallic or brass utensils on Dhanteras enhances wealth flow and ensures domestic harmony. Many families also use these new items during the Diwali celebrations, further adding to the positive vibes.
4. Electronics and Appliances
Modern Dhanteras celebrations encourage buying electronics or home appliances. From gadgets and smartphones to kitchen appliances, these purchases symbolize progress, growth, and innovation in your life. Many believe that such purchases invite prosperity and success in work and business.
5. Coins and Lakshmi Idols
Buying coins or idols of Goddess Lakshmi is one of the most traditional ways to celebrate Dhanteras. Silver or gold coins with Lakshmi engraved on them are considered highly auspicious, while idols of Lakshmi and Kubera serve as divine reminders to invite wealth and good fortune into the home.
Tips for Buying on Dhanteras 2025
According to drik panchang, Perform Lakshmi Puja before making any purchases to seek blessings.
Prefer new items, as they symbolise fresh beginnings.
Follow Shubh Muhurat for purchases to maximise prosperity and luck.
Avoid buying items of used or second-hand origin.
Keep your home clean and organized, as it attracts positive energy during Dhanteras.
Dhanteras 2025 is the perfect day to invest in wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. From gold and silver to kitchenware, electronics, coins, and idols, each purchase symbolizes abundance and divine blessings. By choosing auspicious items and observing proper rituals, families can celebrate Dhanteras while ensuring happiness, prosperity, and success for the year ahead.
