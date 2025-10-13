Dhanteras 2025: When Is Dhanteras? Date, Shubh Muhurat, City-Wise Timings, And Significance Ahead Of Diwali

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. Celebrated with great devotion across India, it is a day dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Lord Kubera, the god of riches. In 2025, Dhanteras will be observed on Saturday, 18 October, ushering in the auspicious Diwali festivities.

Dhanteras 2025 Date and Muhurat

According to drik panchang, Date: Saturday, 18 October 2025

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 07:12 PM to 08:16 PM

Duration: 1 Hour 05 Minutes

Pradosh Kaal: 05:45 PM to 08:16 PM

Vrishabha Kaal (Sthir Lagna): 07:12 PM to 09:07 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 12:18 PM on 18 October 2025

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 01:51 PM on 19 October 2025

Yama Deepam: 18 October 2025

Dhantrayodashi Muhurat in Major Cities

according to drik panchang, Pune: 07:46 PM to 08:38 PM

New Delhi: 07:16 PM to 08:20 PM

Chennai: 07:28 PM to 08:15 PM

Jaipur: 07:24 PM to 08:26 PM

Hyderabad: 07:29 PM to 08:20 PM

Gurgaon: 07:17 PM to 08:20 PM

Chandigarh: 07:14 PM to 08:20 PM

Kolkata: 06:41 PM to 07:38 PM

Mumbai: 07:49 PM to 08:41 PM

Bengaluru: 07:39 PM to 08:25 PM

Ahmedabad: 07:44 PM to 08:41 PM

Noida: 07:15 PM to 08:19 PM

Select your city carefully to follow the exact Shubh Dhanteras Puja timings.

Significance of Dhanteras 2025

According to drik panchang, Dhanteras is celebrated as the day when Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the Milky Ocean). It is also associated with Lord Kubera, the god of wealth, making it an auspicious day for buying gold, silver, and valuables to invite prosperity into the home.

Although Lakshmi Puja on Amavasya, two days after Dhanteras, is considered more significant, performing puja on Dhanteras during Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Lagna (Sthir Lagna) is believed to attract wealth and ensure Lakshmi’s blessings remain in the house.

Dhanteras is also observed as:

Dhanvantari Jayanti: Celebrating the birth of Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda.

Yamadeep: Lighting a lamp for Yama, the god of death, to protect family members from untimely death.

Best Time for Dhanteras Puja

According to drik panchang, Pradosh Kaal: 05:45 PM to 08:16 PM

Vrishabha Lagna (Sthir Lagna): 07:12 PM to 09:07 PM

It is recommended not to use Choghadiya Muhurat for Dhanteras Puja, as those timings are primarily for travel. Performing Lakshmi Puja during Pradosh Kaal with Sthir Lagna ensures that Goddess Lakshmi remains in the home, bringing prosperity and happiness.

Dhanteras 2025 is the perfect start to the Diwali celebrations, combining faith, tradition, and prosperity. By performing Lakshmi and Kubera Puja during the auspicious muhurat, and lighting the Yama Deepam, devotees can invite wealth, health, and protection into their homes. With city-wise timings provided, families across India can ensure that their Dhanteras celebrations are both timely and spiritually fulfilling.

