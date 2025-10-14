Dhanteras 2025: Who Is Lord Dhanvantari And Why Do We Worship Him For Health And Wealth?

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival in India. Celebrated on the 13th day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu month of Ashwin, it is considered an auspicious day to buy gold, silver, and other valuables, as well as to pray for good health and prosperity. But the festival’s significance goes beyond wealth—it is closely tied to the worship of Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician of Hindu mythology.

Who is Lord Dhanvantari?

Lord Dhanvantari is revered as the God of Ayurveda and health. According to Hindu scriptures, he emerged during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) carrying a pot of amrit (nectar of immortality). This event symbolized the triumph of good over evil and emphasized the importance of health, longevity, and divine blessings.

Depictions of Lord Dhanvantari usually show him holding a leech, a pot of amrit, and Ayurvedic herbs, signifying his association with medicine, healing, and wellness. Devotees believe that worshipping him can cure illnesses and bring overall well-being.

Why We Worship Lord Dhanvantari on Dhanteras

Dhanteras is not only about wealth—it is also about health and wellness. Here’s why people worship Lord Dhanvantari on this day:

For Good Health: Lord Dhanvantari is the embodiment of health and Ayurveda. Devotees pray to him to ward off illnesses and maintain physical and mental well-being.

For Wealth and Prosperity: The word ‘Dhan’ itself means wealth. Worshipping Lord Dhanvantari along with Goddess Lakshmi is believed to attract both health and prosperity.

To Begin New Ventures: Dhanteras is considered auspicious for buying gold, silver, utensils, and health-related items. It symbolizes starting new ventures with blessings of wealth and good health.

Spiritual Significance: The day encourages mindfulness about physical health, spiritual wellness, and overall prosperity, reminding devotees that wealth without health is incomplete.

Dhanteras Rituals and Traditions

Lighting Lamps: Homes are decorated with diyas and rangoli to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari.

Buying Precious Items: People buy gold, silver, utensils, or new gadgets, as it is believed to bring good fortune.

Offering Prayers: Devotees perform Dhanvantari Puja in temples or at home, chanting mantras and offering flowers, fruits, and sweets.

Ayurvedic Focus: Many also honor the day by taking care of health, starting wellness routines, or buying health-related products.

Dhanteras in Pictures

From beautifully decorated homes with lamps to temples filled with devotees performing Dhanvantari Puja, the festival is a visual treat. Colorful rangolis, sparkling jewelry, and rows of silver coins are also a common sight during this auspicious day.

Dhanteras 2025 is a festival that beautifully blends spirituality, health, and wealth. By worshipping Lord Dhanvantari, devotees seek blessings for good health and longevity, while also inviting prosperity into their homes. This auspicious day reminds us that true wealth lies in good health and well-being, making Dhanteras a festival of both prosperity and holistic wellness.

